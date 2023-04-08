Torino vs Roma: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Torino vs Roma Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Torino vs Roma match.
How to watch Torino vs Roma Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Torino vs Roma live on TV, your options is: none.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Torino vs Roma match for Serie A?
This is the start time of the game Torino vs Roma of 8th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30PM in Star+
Argentina: 1:30PM in Star+
Bolivia: 12:30PM in Star+
Brazil: 1:30PM in ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 12:30PM in Star+
Colombia: 11:30AM in Star+
Ecuador: 11:30AM in Star+
USA (ET): 12:30PM in Paramount+
Spain: 3:30PM in Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 1
Mexico: 11:30AM in Star+
Paraguay: 1:30PM in Star+
Peru: 11:30AM in Star+
Uruguay: 1:30PM in Star+
Venezuela: 12:30PM in Star+
Referee
Andrea Colombo will be the referee for the match that takes place at the Olimpico Grande Torino.
Probable Roma
The probable Roma team for the match is: Rui Patrício, Mancini, Smalling and Ibañez; Zalewski, Cristante, Wijnaldum and Spinazzola; Pellegrini, Dybala and Abraham.
Probable Torino
The probable Torino line-up for the match is: Milinkovic-Savic, Gravillon, Schuurs and Buongiorno; Singo, Ricci, Linetty and Rodríguez; Vlasic, Miranchuk and Sanabria.
Injuries
Torino's Aina, Zima, Ilic and Vieira are still out with injuries, while in Roma the news is good, as Cristante, Mancini, Ibañez and Kumbulla return from suspension.
Serie A
Roma are in fifth position in Serie A with 50 points, two ahead of Atalanta and six ahead of Juventus, and one below Inter, two ahead of AC Milan, five ahead of Lazio and 24 ahead of leaders Napoli. Torino are in 10th position with 38 points, tied with Udinese who come below, one point above Sassuolo and four behind Monza, as well as being two points behind Bologna and Fiorentina, and six behind Juve.
Last Matches: Roma
Roma come in with a draw, a loss, and a win for this match. The draw was in the return leg of the Europa League Round of 16 on March 16, a scoreless tie with Real Sociedad, qualifying after winning the first leg 2-0. The defeat came on the 19th, to Lazio, away again, by 1-0, with a goal by Zaccagni. On Sunday (2), the victory came at home by 3-0 over Sampdoria, with goals from Wijnaldum, Dybala, and El Shaarawy.
Last Matches: Torino
Torino comes into this match with one win, one loss, and one draw in their last games. The victory was on March 12, 2-0 away to Lecce, with goals by Singo and Sanabria. The defeat came at home to Napoli, with goals from Osimhen (2), Kvaratskhelia, and Ndombelé. Finally, the draw was away on Monday (3), 1-1 with Sassuolo, with Pinamonti opening the scoring and Sanabria equalizing.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022-23 Serie A match: Torino vs Roma Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.