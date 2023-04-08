Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Brighton on TV and in real time?
Brighton: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento (injured).
Cristian Stellini:
Brighton:
They controlled the ball for 64% of the time, had more shooting opportunities (16 to 14) and led the shots on target rate (6 to 3). Ferguson opened the scoring in the 28th minute. He received a pass from Mitoma before finishing. In the second half, it was up to Enciso to complete the job. He scored in the 46th minute with Gross as the waiter.
TOTTENHAM:
Ten minutes into the match, it took a numerical superiority game for Harry Kane to score from the penalty spot. However, his performance was compromised by the Brazilian Lucas Moura. He started the match among the reserves and was triggered at 37 minutes in the place of Son. Six minutes later, he received the red card. Everton, on equal terms, achieved a 1-1 draw, with Keane's goal at 45 minutes.
TIME AND PLACE!
Tottenham is also missing Lucas Moura, who was sent off in the last match. Christian Stellini's team comes to the field aiming to scare away the last bitter result with a draw against Everton in the 90th minute. For the match, the Tottenham team has 5 absences due to injury. The injured players are Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Bissouma and Ben Davies.
Besides the injuries, Spurs will not be able to count on striker Lucas Moura who was shown a straight red card and will not be able to play the next 3 matches against Brighton, Bournemouth and Newcastle. The London team also has Richarlison as a doubt for the match, the Brazilian trained separately from the team, but may be related to the game.
Brighton has been surprising English soccer and fighting for a place in the next edition of the Champions League. Roberto De Zerbi's team has four points less than Tottenham and has the chance to cut the difference to the main opponent in the fight for the European competition.
Tottenham did not react as expected with Antonio Conte's departure. They haven't even shown more willingness after the coach's criticism regarding the lack of will in the players. Brighton have shown themselves to be a better organized and more ambitious team. The ball starts rolling for Tottenham vs Brighton at 10 am (ET), Tottenham Stadium, London, England.
Premier League Round 30
Date: 08 April 2023
Time: 10:00 am ET
Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London, England
Webcast: Star+.