Tottenham vs Brighton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
5:00 AM27 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Brighton on TV and in real time?

Premier League Round 30

Date: 08 April 2023

Time: 10:00 am ET

Venue: Tottenham Stadium, London, England

Webcast: Star+.

4:55 AM32 minutes ago

When is the Tottenham vs Brighton match and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The Tottenham vs Brighton match will start at 10 am (ET), being played at Tottenham Stadium in London, England, in the 30th round of the English Premier League. The match will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
4:50 AM37 minutes ago

Probable Brighton

Steele; Veltman, Webster, Dunk e Estupiñan; Caicedo e Gross; March, Mac Allister e Mitoma; Ferguson
4:45 AM42 minutes ago

Probable Tottenham:

Lloris; Romero, Dier e Lenglet; Porro, Hojbjerg, Skipp e Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane e Son
4:40 AMan hour ago

Disfalls:

Tottenham: Richarlison, Emerson Royal, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ben Davies, Ryan Sessegnon and Yves Bissouma (injured). Lucas Moura (suspended).

Brighton: Tariq Lamptey, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento (injured).

4:35 AMan hour ago

Cristian Stellini:

"We have to find our way of being Tottenham and playing soccer, which is to be strong in tackles, strong in pressing and strong with the ball. We have to respect them, but we are Tottenham. We are playing in our stadium and we have to be strong."
4:30 AMan hour ago

Brighton:

The team with the fewest games played so far in the English Premier League season, Brighton were on Tuesday, April 4, to fulfill their postponed seventh round engagement against Bournemouth. At the Vitality Stadium, it took the lead by scoring 2-0. The score was justified by its superior performance.

They controlled the ball for 64% of the time, had more shooting opportunities (16 to 14) and led the shots on target rate (6 to 3). Ferguson opened the scoring in the 28th minute. He received a pass from Mitoma before finishing. In the second half, it was up to Enciso to complete the job. He scored in the 46th minute with Gross as the waiter.

4:25 AMan hour ago

TOTTENHAM:

Under the direction of Cristian Stellini, who was Antonio Conte's assistant and was put in charge after the coach was dismissed after firing heavy criticism towards the players, Tottenham let slip a victory that seemed certain against Everton on Monday, April 3. At the Goodinson Park stadium, they took advantage of Doucore's dismissal in the 13th minute to open the lead.

Ten minutes into the match, it took a numerical superiority game for Harry Kane to score from the penalty spot. However, his performance was compromised by the Brazilian Lucas Moura. He started the match among the reserves and was triggered at 37 minutes in the place of Son. Six minutes later, he received the red card. Everton, on equal terms, achieved a 1-1 draw, with Keane's goal at 45 minutes.

 

Photo: Tottenham
Photo: Tottenham

 

4:20 AMan hour ago

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Tottenham x Brighton is valid for the 30th round of the Premier League.

Tottenham is also missing Lucas Moura, who was sent off in the last match. Christian Stellini's team comes to the field aiming to scare away the last bitter result with a draw against Everton in the 90th minute. For the match, the Tottenham team has 5 absences due to injury. The injured players are Emerson Royal, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Bissouma and Ben Davies.

Besides the injuries, Spurs will not be able to count on striker Lucas Moura who was shown a straight red card and will not be able to play the next 3 matches against Brighton, Bournemouth and Newcastle. The London team also has Richarlison as a doubt for the match, the Brazilian trained separately from the team, but may be related to the game.

Brighton has been surprising English soccer and fighting for a place in the next edition of the Champions League. Roberto De Zerbi's team has four points less than Tottenham and has the chance to cut the difference to the main opponent in the fight for the European competition.
Tottenham did not react as expected with Antonio Conte's departure. They haven't even shown more willingness after the coach's criticism regarding the lack of will in the players. Brighton have shown themselves to be a better organized and more ambitious team. The ball starts rolling for Tottenham vs Brighton at 10 am (ET), Tottenham Stadium, London, England.

4:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome and welcome to the Tottenham vs Brighton live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side Tottenham, and that lives a good phase in the English Championship, being the current 5th place in the tournament. Spurs have 50 points and are just above their rivals on Saturday (8), Brighton, but have two matches more. On the other side is Brighton, living a very similar moment, being the 6th place and still dreaming about the possibility of snatching a spot in the next European competitions. The team has only four points less than fifth-placed Tottenham, which is first in the qualifying zone for the Europa League. However, Brighton have two games in hand on Spurs. Both teams face each other in the 30th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 5th and 6th places in the English Premier League takes place at Tottenham Stadium, in London, England, at 10 am (ET). Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
