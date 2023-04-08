Southampton vs Manchester City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Southampton vs Manchester City match for the Premier League.
What time is the Southampton vs Manchester City match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Southampton vs Manchester City of April 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on NBC Sports App.
Spain: 5:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 10:30 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Uruguay: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Manchester City last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Ederson, John Stones, Nathan Aké, Kyle Walker, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, João Cancelo, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gündogan.
Southampton last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Gavin Bazunu, Mohammed Salisu, Duje Caleta-Car, Romain Perraud, Lyanco, Joe Aribo, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, James Ward-Prowse, Ché Adams, Adam Armstrong and Samuel Edozie.
Manchester City Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Manchester City's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Southampton. The player Erling Haaland (#9) is a fundamental piece for the team for everything he brings. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 28 goals in 26 games played and he scored once last game against Crystal Palace. He is a very experienced player and we could see him score on Saturday. Next up is Kevin De Bruyne (#17), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has managed 13 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, Phil Foden (#47) the 22-year-old player who plays midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 9 goals in 24 games and we could see him scoring on Saturday.
Manchester City in the tournament
The Manchester soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the Premier League (England's first soccer division) well, they are in second position in the general table with 20 games won, 4 tied and 4 lost, getting 64 points. Manchester City seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win all possible games and they will become champions. Their last match was on April 1, ending in a 4-1 win against Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium, their 20th win of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through.
Southampton Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Southampton's offense. The first is Ché Adams (#10), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's second highest scorer with 5 goals in 25 Premier League games. The next player is defender Romain Perraud (#15), in 26 games played he has 2 goals and 2 assists which makes him the second highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder James Ward-Prowse (#8), is the team's top scorer with 7 goals in 29 games played, he scored a goal in the last game against Chelsea and we could see him score on Saturday against Manchester City.
Southampton in the tournament
Southampton started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and is at the bottom of the tournament. After 6 wins, 5 draws and 18 losses, they have 23 points that put them in the last position of the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against West Ham United on April 2, the game ended in a 1-0 defeat at London Stadium and thus they recorded their 18th Premier League defeat. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
St. Mary's Stadium is located in the city of Southampton, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 32,689 spectators and is the home of Southampton in the Premier League. It was inaugurated on August 1, 2001 and cost £32 million to build.