Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League

Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Everton on TV and in real time?
The results were not spectacular. He has only recorded one win and three draws. However, it was enough to keep Liverpool out of the drop zone. On Monday, April 3, they narrowly escaped defeat against Tottenham. At the Goodinson Park stadium, they were one man down after 13 minutes of the final period. Doucore was sent off. The London team took advantage to increase the pressure and scored ten minutes later in a penalty kick executed by Kane.
Manchester United
By reaching 53 points (16 wins, five draws and seven defeats), it has reassumed the fourth position in the English Championship table and regained the spot in the region that grants the right to participate in the next edition of the Champions League. This position was lost in the previous matchday when Newcastle beat them 2-0. It has three points ahead of Totteham, fifth and first team outside the elite group.
TIME AND PLACE!
After losing the previous match, Manchester United dropped to the fourth position of the championship, with 53 points. The Red Devils know they need to win to stay in the top four without depending on any other result. The Red Devils, however, are without injuries, while Casemiro is serving his last game suspension.
On the other side, Everton drew last round and fell to 16th place with 27 points. The Toffees must win to avoid the risk of falling back into the relegation zone.
Manchester are big favorites, especially because they are playing at home. The ball rolls for Manchester United x Everton at 7:30 am (ET), Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England.
Premier League Round 30
Date: 08 April 2023
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England
Broadcast: Star+.