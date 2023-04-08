Manchester United vs Everton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Premier League
Manchester United vs Everton
Premier League Round 30

Date: 08 April 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Venue: Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester, England

Broadcast: Star+.

The Manchester United vs. Everton match will start at 7:30 am (ET), being played at Old Trafford Stadium in Manchester, England, in the 30th round of the English Premier League. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
Probable Everton:

Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Tarkowski, Godfrey; Iwobi, Garner, Gueye, Onana, McNeil; Gray.
Probable United:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Malacia; McTominay, Sabitzer; Antony, Bruno Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst.
Toffees:

Abdoulaye Doucoure is suspended, while Andros Townsend is the only player definitely absent due to a physical problem.
United:

Casemiro remains suspended, which makes room for Scott McTominay to continue in his role. Alejandro Garnacho, Tom Heaton and Donny van de Beek are not available.
Everton:

Everton remains in a fierce fight to avoid falling to the Second Division. However, each round gives hope to their fans that they have conditions to remain in the Premier League. This is the result of the consolidation of the work of manager Sean Dyche, a specialist in producing more with less. Despite not having received a single reinforcement in the winter transfer window, he has established an unbeaten sequence of four matches.

The results were not spectacular. He has only recorded one win and three draws. However, it was enough to keep Liverpool out of the drop zone. On Monday, April 3, they narrowly escaped defeat against Tottenham. At the Goodinson Park stadium, they were one man down after 13 minutes of the final period. Doucore was sent off. The London team took advantage to increase the pressure and scored ten minutes later in a penalty kick executed by Kane.

Manchester United

Manchester United fulfilled their postponed twenty-fifth round match against Brentford on Wednesday, April 5. Also counting on the possibility of playing at home, they beat Brentford by 1-0. A modest difference in view of their superiority in the match. They controlled the ball for 65% of the time, created three times as many shooting opportunities (18 to 6), and had a better rate of shots on target (3 to 1). They scored in the 27th minute through Rashford, who was assisted by Sabitzer.

By reaching 53 points (16 wins, five draws and seven defeats), it has reassumed the fourth position in the English Championship table and regained the spot in the region that grants the right to participate in the next edition of the Champions League. This position was lost in the previous matchday when Newcastle beat them 2-0. It has three points ahead of Totteham, fifth and first team outside the elite group.

Foto: United

 

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two teams from England: on one side Manchester United, and that lives an excellent phase in the English Championship, being the current 4th in the tournament. The Red Devils have 53 points in the table, but have a game in hand on fifth-placed Tottenham, who have 50 points. The team is on its way to qualifying for the next Uefa Champions League. On the other side is Everton, which is going through a worse moment, being 16th and still dreaming about the possibility of staying in the first division. The team has the same number of points as Bournemouth, which is the first in the Z-3. Both teams face each other in the 30th round of the 2022/23 Premier League. The match between the 4th and 6th places in the English Championship takes place at Tottenham Stadium, in London, England, at 7:30 am (ET). Follow everything about the duel between the Englishmen here, in real time on VAVEL Brazil.
