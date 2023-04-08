Lazio vs Juventus LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Lazio vs Juventus Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Lazio vs Juventus Italian Serie A match.
What time is the Lazio vs Juventus match for Italian Serie A Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Lazio vs Juventus of April 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 12:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on Paramount+.
Spain: 8:45 PM on Movistar+.
Mexico: 12:45 PM on Star+.
Paraguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Juventus last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Wojciech Szczesny, Bremer, Danilo, Frederico Gatti, Adrien Rabiot, Nicolo Fagioli, Manuel Locatelli, Filip Kostic, Mattia De Sciglio, Dusan Vlahovic and Matìas Soulè.
Lazio last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Ivan Provedel, Alessio Romagnoli, Nicolo Casale, Elseid Hysaj, Manuel Lazzari, Danilo Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Felipe Anderson, Mattia Zaccagni and Pedro.
Juventus players to watch
There are three Juventus players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is striker Dusan Vlahovic (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 8 goals in 18 games played and he scored in the last game against Torino. Another player is Filip Kostic (#17), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 30 is the team's best assister with 9 assists in 27 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Ángel Di María (#22), he is the team's second highest assister this season with 4 assists, he returns from injury and we could also see him score on Saturday.
Juventus in the tournament
Juventus has had a great start to the season in Serie A, they are at the top of the tournament. Until week 28 of the tournament they have a total of 41 points after 16 games won, 7 tied and 5 lost. They are located in the seventh position of the general table and if they want to steal sixth place from Atalanta they must win the game. Juventus seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions of this tournament. Saturday's game will be very difficult as Lazio is a good team and Juventus is away. Their last match was on April 1, ending in a 1-0 win against Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium and thus clinching their 16th win in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Lazio players to watch
The next three players are considered key to Lazio's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Juventus. The Italian striker Ciro Immobile (#17), in the 2022-2023 season, has scored 9 goals, making him the team's top scorer. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (#21), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 8 assists in 26 games played. He had his eighth assist last game and could get his ninth on Saturday. Finally, midfielder Mattia Zaccagni (#20) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the team's second highest scorer this season with 9 goals in 25 games played and we could see him get his 10th goal against Juventus.
Lazio in the tournament
The Roma soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of Serie A (Italy's first soccer division) very well, they are in the second position of the general table with 16 games won, 7 tied and 5 lost, getting 55 points . This year they seek to be the champions of the Italian first division. For that they must win as many games as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was on April 2, 2023, they won 2-0 against Monza at the U-Power Stadium and in that way they achieved their sixteenth victory in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The Stadio Olimpico is located in the city of Rome, Italy. It will host this match and has a capacity of 72,700 spectators. It was inaugurated on May 17, 1953, it is currently the home of Società Sportiva Lazio of Serie A and had a reconstruction in 1990.