Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin LIVE Updates: Score, Lineups and How to Watch Bundesliga
Speak up, Edin Terzic!

"The starting position is still high. It's good, but it could have been better", says BVB coach Edin Terzic, in view of the defeat to Munich last weekend, after which BVB had to relinquish leadership. In addition, the team was eliminated from the DFB Cup four days later, after a defeat in Leipzig.“It did not leave us indifferent because we had the feeling; That's why we were racing very consistently at the start of the year. We treat each other openly, honestly and critically. We know we can get a five-point advantage over Union Berlin" , explains Terzic,  

“We are going to review some things that we urgently need to change and adapt to learn from them and show a different face.” It is about dealing with the current phase analytically, “too hard, too sharp, too critical to be together and focus on the right contents and topics again".

"  It's easy to create a lot of scoring chances against Union Berlin. However, we are able to do that”, says Terzic. " It is important that we not only lean against the ball, but also with the ball, that we find good positioning and that we are self-confident."

“Karim was in excellent shape before the injury. We are confident he can build on that. With his pace, he will help the team to improve. our offensive”.

“We want to end the season as successfully as possible.  There's a lot to fight for”, says the BVB coach. "We still have eight tasks to fulfill in the Bundesliga and we have shown that we can win eight in a row.  the assignment and start tomorrow.''

Borussia Dortmund absences

Nico Schlotterbeck, Mateu Morey and Julian Duranville are in the medical department and miss the team in the game against Union.
Likely Borussia Dortmund!

Kobel; Wolf, Sule, Hummels, Ryerson; Bellingham, Can, Guerreiro; Brandt, Malen, Reus.
How does Borussia Dortmund arrive?

Borussia Dortmund was defeated by Bayern Munich in the last game of the Bundesliga, where they lost the leadership of the competition. In addition, they also lost to RB Leipzig in the middle of the week and said goodbye to the team. German Cup, also turning on the warning signal, already completed. that only the national league remained.
Union Berlin likely!

Ronnow; Doekhi, Knoche, Leite; Juranovic, Laidouni, Khedira, Haberer, Roussillon; Becker, Behrens.
How does Union Berlin arrive?

 Union Berlin arrives for the match with 51 points and in third place in the Bundesliga. In the last four games, two wins and two draws, leaving the team at the top of the standings. But not everything is rosy.  Union Berlin was eliminated from the Europa League and the German Cup in the last clash, turning on the warning signal.
The game will be played at Signal Iduna Park

The Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin game will be played at Signal Iduna Park, with a capacity of 81.365 people.
