Brentford vs Newcastle LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Brentford vs Newcastle Live Score Here
Speak up, Vitaly Janelt!
“He did a great job at Bournemouth. They were a role model as they gained promotion and established themselves in the Premier League.
“He has an opportunity at a club that wants to be in the top four and they are definitely doing everything they can to maybe even finish. this season.''
“They were fantastic. The way [Howe and his coaching staff] came in last year and turned things around relatively quickly, and now how they tweak their style to to be energetic, pressing, physical and dynamic, it's a must. very impressive.”
“They deserve a lot of praise for the way they defend,” .
“It seems they have been playing together forever; they are always in the right positions and are very good at duels.
“We need to match his energy and intensity, win enough second balls and the battle of set pieces. Hopefully we are good enough at spells with the ball to create enough chances.”
Brentford likely!
How does Brentford arrive?
Speak up, Eddie Howe!
"I know I will try to make the right choice for the next game. You need goals and I want those options and choices. Players have to understand when they are playing or not, but both do.''
"Alex was excellent about my decision and he proved it when he came on and scored (against West Ham). Callum, roles reversed, didn't start against Manchester United but came on and scored. to give more."
"I think Maxi is doing well. You’re very focused there; some time. He trained very well in the first place. the first aspect of their game I judge, because that drives performance.''
"He trained well, is he doing well? looking forward to the team performing well. You’re an integral part of our team because you’ something a little different. Nobody can do what Maxi does. It’s very individual, but it is doing well in a structured team.''
"I think the message for him is: that we want to see the best Maxi possible. there are many things that can be done to make this possible. First of all, the responsibility always lies with the player.''
"The players improved and developed to have really good seasons for us. They deserve all the credit, so the onus is on you. with him. You’re really focused on doing well and it’s important. good to see."
"I was really happy for Joey because he was suspended and we missed him. He hasn’t played in a long time, but credit to his professionalism, so in that absence, he came in and impacted the game.
"The first goal was great to see because it was such a long run. He probably thought he might be offside, but he dodged it just fine. The second goal was a great finish from a really difficult angle.
"Goals are a part of the game that our midfielders or wingers, regardless of the position they play, have to score, so it’s important. It's fantastic to watch him do it."
"Right now, we are looking at Brentford. Aston Villa will be hosted by Aston Villa. It's a totally unique challenge, very tough because they're doing brilliantly, but Brentford is going to be tough enough so I don't think we're going to look at it as game lockout or a group of games. ''
"Three away games is a must. It's a different thing, but it doesn't really change how we prepare for each one.''
"We felt that if we could score the first goal (against West Ham) it could naturally help us with the crowd and the difficult situation that West Ham are in.' 39;'
"Brentford is on the move! in a totally different position, the feel of the stadium will be different. different and the reaction of the crowd. We have to be prepared, your style of play is different. is very strong, so it is a unique test."