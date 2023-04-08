USA vs Ireland Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch International Friendly Match
Photo: Disclosure/USA

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
7:00 AMan hour ago

Watch United States vs Ireland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail United States vs Ireland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
6:55 AM2 hours ago

Summoned from the United States

Goalkeepers (4): Courtney Brosnan (Everton FC, ENG), Grace Moloney (Reading FC, ENG), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion FC, ENG), Sophie Whitehouse (Lewes FC , ENG)

 

Defenders (9): Harriet Scott (Birmingham City FC, ENG), Jessie Stapleton (Shelbourne FC), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City FC, ENG), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United FC) , ENG), Diane Caldwell (Reading FC, ENG), Claire O'Riordan (Celtic FC, SCO), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses, ENG), Tara O'Hanlon (Peamount United), &Aine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers)

 

Midfielders (8): Katie McCabe (Arsenal FC, ENG), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City, ENG), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage, USA) , Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion FC, ENG), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City FC, ENG), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa FC, ENG), Ciara Grant (Hearts, SCO), Roma McLaughlin (Fortuna Hjorring, DEN)

 

Forwards (6): Heather Payne (Florida State University, USA), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Amber Barrett (FFC Potsdam Turbine, GER), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses) , ENG), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit, USA) , Alannah McEvoy (Shamrock Rovers)

6:50 AM2 hours ago

Probably United States!

Naeher; Fox, Girma, Sauerbrunn, Dunn; Sullivan, Lavelle, Horan; Rodman, Swanson, Morgan.
6:45 AM2 hours ago

Como chega os Estados Unidos?

The USA arrives for the confrontation with six straight victories, including against Germany, Canada, Japan and Brazil, which are among the best teams in the world.
6:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Vera Pauw!

“We’re looking forward to this game against the world No. 1 as it presents us with a fantastic opportunity to test ourselves against a quality opponent that will put us in the spotlight. under the kind of pressure we will experience at the World Cup. .

“We know how good the USA is, with so many world-class players and an excellent coach, but let's focus on what we can take away from these two games – starting Saturday in Austin.  It's a challenge we're ready to embrace, even if we're realistic about how hard it will be.

“These two games are part of our preparation for the World Cup, and we will feel that playing against strong opponents will end up in the end. benefiting us as we need to keep improving and be ready for what's ahead. to come.”

6:35 AM2 hours ago

Ireland likely!

Brosman; La Harpe; Mannion, Quinn, Connoly, Campbell; Larkin, Agg, O'Sullivan, McCabe; Payne.
6:30 AM2 hours ago

How do you get to Ireland?

Ireland go into the clash eight games unbeaten into the season. The team won six and drew two games in that period, drawing with China in the last game.

Called from Ireland:

goalkeepers
Courtney Brosnan | DOB 11/10/1995 | 19 caps / 10 clean sheets | Premiere vs Montenegro 03/11/2020
Megan Walsh | DOB 11/12/1994 | 1 cap / 0 clean sheets | Premiere vs Russia 02/19/2022
Grace Moloney | DOB 01/03/1993 | 6 caps / 1 clean sheet | Premiere vs Austria 02/03/2016
Sophie Whitehouse | DOB 10/10/1996 | 0 caps / 0 clean sheets

defenders
Harriet Scott | DOB 02/10/1993 | 23 caps / 0 goals | Premiere vs Czech Republic 01/03/2017
Diane Caldwell | DOB 09/11/1988 | 93 caps / 4 goals | Debut vs Denmark 03/15/2006
Louise Quinn | DOB 06/17/1990 | 101 caps / 15 goals | Debut vs Poland 02/02/2008
Hayley Nolan | DOB 03/07/1997 | 2 caps / 0 goals | Premiere vs Belgium 04/11/2021
Claire O'Riordan | DOB 12/10/1994 | 17 caps / 0 goals | Premiere vs Hungary 03/07/2016
Áine O'Gorman | DOB 05/13/1989 | 115 caps / 13 goals | Debut vs Denmark 03/15/2006
Aoife Mannion | DOB 09/24/1995 | 1 cap / 0 goals | Premiere x China PR 02/22/2023
Jessie Stapleton | DOB 02/07/2005 | 1 cap / 0 goals | premiere vs philippines
Tara O'Hanlon | DOB 03/14/2005 | 0 caps / 0 goals

midfielders
Katie McCabe | DOB 09/21/1995 | 70 caps / 18 goals | Debut vs Hungary 03/04/2015
Denise O'Sullivan | DOB 04/02/1994 | 99 caps / 19 goals | Premiere v Wales 17/09/2011
Megan Connolly | DOB 03/07/1997 | 36 caps / 4 goals | Premiere x USA 02/23/2016
Ruesha Littlejohn | DOB 7/3/1990 | 68 caps / 6 goals | Debut vs Hungary 03/07/2012
Jamie Finn | DOB 04/21/1998 | 15 caps / 0 goals | Premiere vs Greece 12/11/2019
Lucy Quinn | DOB 09/29/1993 | 12 caps / 3 goals | Premiere vs Australia 09/21/2021
Ciara Grant | DOB 06/11/1993 | 16 caps / 0 goals | Premiere vs USA 11/28/2012
Rome McLaughlin | DOB 06/03/1998 | 10 caps / 0 goals | Premiere v Wales, 20/08/2016
Sinead Farrelly | DOB 06/11/1989 | 0 caps / 0 goals

Attackers
Amber Barrett | DOB 01/16/1996 | 34 caps / 5 goals | Premiere v Wales 20/08/2016
Abbie Larkin | DOB 27/04/2005 | 6 caps / 1 goal | Premiere vs Russia 02/19/2022
Marissa Sheva | DOB 04/22/1997 | 1 cap / 0 goals | Premiere x China PR 02/22/2023
Heather Payne | DOB 01/26/2000 | 31 caps / 1 goal | Premiere vs Scotland 07/07/2017
Kyra Carusa | DOB 11/14/1995 | 9 caps / 2 goals | Premiere vs Montenegro 03/11/2020
Alannah McEvoy | DOB 02/07/2001 | 0 caps / 0 goals

6:25 AM2 hours ago

United States vs Ireland

Photo: Disclosure/USA
Photo: Disclosure/USA
6:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Q2 Stadium

The United States vs Ireland game will be played at Q2 Stadium, with a capacity of 20.738 people.
6:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the International Friendly: United States vs Ireland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo