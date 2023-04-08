PSV vs Excelsior LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Excelsior's last lineup
Excelsior's last lineup was as follows: Van Gassel, Horemans, Nieuwpoort, Redouan ElYaakoubi, Zagre, Koopmeiners, Julian Baas, Driouech, Goudmijn, Lamprou and Agrafiotis.
PSV's last lineup
PSV's last lineup was as follows: Drommel, Teze, André Ramalho, Gutiérrez, Van Aanholt, Sangaré, Veerman, Bakayoko, Til, Xavi Simons and De Jong.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game PSV vs Excelsior of April in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM,
Bolivia: 13:00 PM.
Brasil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 2:00 PM.
Colombia: 1:00 PM.
Ecuador: 1:00 PM.
USA (ET): 2:00 PM.
Spain: 8:00 PM,
Mexico: 12:00 PM.
Paraguay: 3:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 3:00 PM.
Venezuela: 2:00 PM.
Where to watch
History between them
These teams have met 47 times, where PSV has won more matches than its rival, with a difference of 34 victories. Ruud van Nistelrooy's side have won 38 times, while Excelsior have won in four matches. In five other matches they have drawn against each other.
Excelsior standings
On the other hand, Excelsior is in sixteenth position with 24 points. They are level on points with Emmen who are just outside the relegation places. As visitors, they are the worst visitors in the competition. They have collected four points in 13 matchdays, winning one match, one draw and eleven defeats.
PSV standings
For the home side, PSV are in third place with 56 points, 32 points behind their next opponents. They are level on points with Ajax, who are in the Champions League places. At home, they have collected 34 points in 13 matchdays, winning 11 games and one draw and one defeat.
Excelsior's last match
Excelsior faced Twente in their last match. The match ended with a 0-0 draw. Although both teams tried to take the winning points, neither of the rivals was able to find the back of the net for the first time in the match.
PSV's last match
In their last match, PSV faced Spakenburg, where they managed to beat their opponents by one goal. The scoreboard read 1-2 at the end of the match, leaving the visitors with the three points. The first goal of the match did not come until two minutes before the end of the first half, when Gutiérrez put PSV ahead. In the first minute of the second half, Van Aanholt, managed to increase the distance for the visitors by scoring the second goal of the match. Although the locals tried to come back, they could only manage a goal thanks to Green.
