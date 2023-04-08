Seattle Sounders vs St. Louis City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The top two teams in the Western Conference clash when top of the table St. Louis City SC visits the second-place Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field.

After setting an MLS record by an expansion team, winning their first five games, St. Louis suffered their first-ever defeat last week, falling 1-0 at home to Minnesota, but Bradley Carnell's men still sit top of the Western Conference.

The Sounders defeated the Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 last Saturday, earning manager Brian Schmetzer his 100th career victory, the fastest to the century mark of regulation wins for a manager in league history.

Whoever manages to come out on top will claim the pole position in the West.

Team news

Seattle Sounders

Kelyn Rowe and Dylan Teves are questionable with right and left hamstring strains, respectively while the status of Joao Paulo is up in the air due to right hamstring tightness.

St. Louis City SC

Joakim Nilsson will not be making the trip to the Pacific Northwest as the Swede is suffering from a knee injury. Rasmus Alm also has a knee issue, but is listed as questionable.

Predicted lineups

Seattle Sounders: Frei; A. Roldán, Gómez, Arreaga, Nouhou; Rusnák, Paulo; Morris, Lodeiro, C. Roldán; Ruidíaz

St. Louis City SC: Bürki; Nelson, Hiebert, Parker, Nerwinski; Stroud, Löwen, Blom, Ostrák; Klauss, Gioacchini

Ones to watch

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

His is a tale of redemption as after battling knee injuries while on loan at Swansea in the English Championship, the Seattle forward is the league leader with eight goals.

Morris has been hot of late, scoring all four in the Sounders' victory over Kansas City and grabbing the opener last week in Los Angeles.

Morris is enjoying a renaissance for Seattle/Photo: Mario Machado/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

'

Roman Burki (St. Louis City SC)

The goal he conceded against Minnesota stopped his shutout streak at 345 minutes, but he's been everything St. Louis hoped they were getting when they signed the German from Borussia Dortmund.

Burki has been one of the best goalkeepers in MLS in 2023/Photo: Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Previous meetings

This is the first-ever matchup between Seattle and St. Louis City.

The match will be streamed live and nationally on Apple TV + with kickoff set for 9:30pm Eastern time.