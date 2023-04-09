Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score in Premier League 2023
What time is Liverpool vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2023?
Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 10:30 AM on NBC and Telemundo
Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed
Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video
Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Liverpool vs Arsenal
Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool, 2022 Premier League season
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, 2022 Premier League season
Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, season 2022 EFL Cup
Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal, 2022 EFL Cup season
Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, 2021 Premier League season
Key Player Arsenal
Key player Liverpool
Last lineup Arsenal
Last lineup Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp thinks he should stay on the bench.
"I am aware that if I am still here it is because of the past and not because of what we have done this season. If this were my first season, maybe it would be different," he told a press conference on Monday.