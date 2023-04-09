Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023
Image: VAVEL

Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Liverpool vs Arsenal Live Score in Premier League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Liverpool vs Arsenal match for the Premier League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Liverpool vs Arsenal match for Premier League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Liverpool vs Arsenal of April 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 11:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 9:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 10:30 AM on NBC and Telemundo

Spain: 5:30 PM to be confirmed

Mexico: 9:30 AM on Paramount Plus and Claro video

Paraguay: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 10:30 AM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Last games Liverpool vs Arsenal

The Reds have dominated the last five matches with a record of three wins, one draw and one defeat, on any pitch and in any competition in which they have faced each other.

Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool, 2022 Premier League season

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, 2022 Premier League season

Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool, season 2022 EFL Cup

Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal, 2022 EFL Cup season

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal, 2021 Premier League season

Key Player Arsenal

After an injury that sidelined him for several weeks, the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus is back and at one hundred percent, proof of this was that he scored a double last Saturday against Leeds and now he will look to continue on the same goal-scoring path.
Key player Liverpool

He may not have had his best season since arriving at Anfield, but Egyptian Mohamed Salah continues to be synonymous with danger and guaranteed goals, as he has done over the last few months in which he has celebrated on several occasions the cry of goal.
Photo: Liverpool
Last lineup Arsenal

1 Aaron Ramsdale, 6 Gabriel, 16 Rob Holding, 35 Oleksandr Zinchenko, 4 Ben White, 5 Thomas Partey, 34 Granit Xhaka, 8 Martin Ødegaard, 9 Gabriel Jesus, 11 Gabriel Martinelli, 19 Leandro Trossard.
Last lineup Liverpool

1 Alisson, 4 Virgil van Dijk, 5 Ibrahima Konaté, 26 Andy Robertson, 66 Trent Alexander-Arnold, 3 Fabinho, 14 Jordan Henderson, 19 Harvey Elliott, 18 Cody Gakpo, 20 Diogo Jota, 11 Mohamed Salah.
Jürgen Klopp thinks he should stay on the bench.

There is no doubt that the results have not favored Liverpool at all, so Jürgen Klopp stated that he is still at the club thanks to everything he has done in the past and not because of the present, although he vowed to try to change such dynamics.

"I am aware that if I am still here it is because of the past and not because of what we have done this season. If this were my first season, maybe it would be different," he told a press conference on Monday.

Arsenal: no slacking off

When it seemed that Arsenal was falling, again the team has taken an important winning streak, so they will look to get back to the Premier League title and to give a blow of authority on the table they will have this complicated visit where they are obliged to leave with the three points if they want to keep their difference with Manchester City.
Liverpool: not to fall behind

What a complicated week it has been for Liverpool because they visited Manchester City, then Chelsea and now they will close this Sunday against Arsenal, although already at home, with the urgent need to win in order not to be left behind, otherwise they will not be able to be in any international competition for the next soccer year.
The Kick-off

The Liverpool vs Arsenal match will be played at the Anfield Stadium, in Liverpool, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 11:30 am ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Premier League 2023: Liverpool vs Arsenal!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
