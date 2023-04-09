Valladolid vs Mallorca Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Valladolid vs Mallorca in LaLiga?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 6:00 AM
Spain: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Mallorca
Vedat Muriqi has 11 goals and three assists this season, 10 of them in LaLiga Santander. The international striker with the Kosovo national team has not scored since February 25 against Espanyol.
Watch out for this player in Valladolid.
Sergio León is the team's top scorer with seven goals and one assist this season 2022-23. The 34-year-old striker has experience in several teams in Spain and has not scored in LaLiga since October 19 against Celta Vigo.
How does Mallorca arrive?
They have gone five consecutive matches without a win, their last victory coming on February 18 at home against Villarreal. The team led by Mexican coach Aguirre is in twelfth place in the standings with 33 points, six above relegation and 11 points from the European places.
How is Real Valladolid coming along?
Valladolid arrives after two defeats, the last one a heavy defeat against Real Madrid, which has caused the departure of Pacheta from the pucelano team's bench. This team has been without a win for more than a month, they have not won since March 5 and in the LaLiga table they are in the sixteenth position with 28 points, only one point above the relegation places;
Background
In the balance of clashes between these two Spanish teams, Real Valladolid has won 30 times, Mallorca has won 24 times, while 18 duels have ended in draws. These two teams last met on January 7, 2023, a match that ended in a narrow victory for Mallorca thanks to Abdón's goal in stoppage time.
Venue: The match will be played at the José Zorrilla Stadium, which was inaugurated in February 1982 and has a capacity of 2,618 spectators.
Preview of the match
Real Valladolid and Mallorca will meet in the match corresponding to the 28th round of LaLiga Santander;
