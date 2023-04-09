Leeds United vs Crystal Palace Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Premier League

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Leeds United vs Crystal Palace
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leeds United vs Crystal Palace, as well as the latest information from Elland Road. Stay up to date with all the action as it happens, live online at VAVEL.
How to Watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace?
If you want to watch Leeds United vs Crystal Palace live it can be followed on television through USA Network, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Leeds United vs Crystal Palace in Premier League?
This is the time the game starts in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 AM
Bolivia: 8:00 AM
Brazil: 9:00 AM
Chile: 8:00 AM
Colombia: 7:00 AM
Ecuador: 7:00 AM
USA (ET): 9:00 AM
Spain: 15:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Paraguay: 8:00 AM
Peru: 8:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 8:00 AM
England: 13: 00 AM
Australia : 22:00 AM
India: 17:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Crystal Palace
Zaha has six goals and three assists this season, a far cry from last season's 15-goal haul. The 30-year-old Ivorian striker has not scored in an official match since November 6 against West Ham.
Watch out for this player at Leeds United
Rodrigo is Leeds' top scorer with 13 goals and two assists. The 32-year-old Spanish striker has not started since January 22 and last scored on March 18, contributing to his team's win against Wolves.
How are Crystal Palace coming along?
Crystal Palace comes from a 2-1 win over Leicester City, although this has been the only victory of this team during this 2023. Right now with 30 points they occupy the twelfth position, three points ahead of the relegation places;
How are Leeds United coming along?
Leeds United are coming from a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in a match in which they had to turn the score around after Mangala's early goal. In the Premier League standings they occupy the thirteenth position with 29 points, only two points above the relegation places;
Background
The balance of clashes between these two teams is in favor of Leeds United who have won 26 times, 17 times Crystal Palace, while 18 duels have ended in a draw. The last time they met was in October 2022, a match that ended 2-1 in favor of Crystal Palace;
Venue: The match will be played at Elland Road, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1897 and has a capacity of 37890 spectators.
Preview of the match
Leeds United and Crystal Palace meet in the 30th Premier League match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Leeds United vs Crystal Palace match in Premier League
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.