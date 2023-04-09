Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch Bundesliga

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 live, as well as the latest information from the PreZero Arena. Stay tuned for more details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04?
The match between Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 can be followed on television via ESPN+
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 match in Bundesliga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
Watch out for this player at Schalke 04
Marius Butler is the team's leading scorer with seven goals and one assist this season. The 30-year-old German striker has scored four goals in his last five games;
Watch out for this player at Hoffenheim
Andrej Kramaric has a total of eight goals and two assists this season 2022-23. The international striker with the Croatian national team comes from scoring in the last match he played, contributing to the victory after scoring the first goal of the match.
How are Schalke 04 coming along?
They have just lost against Bayer Leverkusen by 0-3, with this defeat they cut the streak of eight consecutive matches without losing. They currently occupy the penultimate position in the Bundesliga table with 21 points, although they are four points away from the relegation places.
How are Hoffenheim coming along?
They have two wins in a row, while these have been the only two victories during this 2023 in official matches. This team occupies the fifteenth position with 25 points and is only two points ahead of the relegation places;
Background
Hoffenheim have won 13 times, nine times Schalke 04, while seven matches have ended in a draw. This will be the third time these two teams have met this season, the first two ended with Hoffenheim winning (0-3 in the Bundesliga and 5-1 in the DFB Pokal).
Venue: The match will be played at the PreZero Arena, a stadium that was inaugurated in January 2009 and has a capacity of 3,350 spectators.
Preview of the match
Hoffenheim and Schalke 04 meet in the 27th Bundesliga match of the season.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's coverage of the Hoffenheim vs Schalke 04 match in Bundesliga
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.