Tigres vs Mazatlan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

In a few moments, we'll share with you the Tigres vs. Mazatlan live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Universitario Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
The game will be televised on VIX.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Mazatlan player
Nicolas Benedetti, forward. The 25 year old Colombian came to Liga MX to play with America, the player did not achieve a great level and moved to Mazatlan team where he has had good performances from time to time, in this tournament where Mazatlan is last in the table, the forward has scored 4 goals and assisted on 3 occasions, and with few options to transcend, he must close in a better way.
Watch out for this Tigres player
Andre-Pierre Gignac, striker. The historic French player has already made a great history in Tigres and it seems that it will not end soon, at 37 years of age the player is still Tigres' great striker, injuries have held him back in some matches, but he is still the team's goal scorer this season, currently with 10 matches played he has 6 goals, now in the final part of the tournament, the player must make a difference and help his team climb up the rankings.
Un ☕️ y a darle… pic.twitter.com/tNSdlYWfdK— Club Tigres Oficial 🐯 (@TigresOficial) April 7, 2023
Last alignment Mazatlan
Gutierrez, Venegas, Alanis, Vidrio, Almada, Padilla, Barcenas, Montaño, Meraz, Benedetti, Colman.
Last alignment Tigres
Guzman, Angulo, Samir, Lichnovsky, Aquino, Quiñones, Carioca, Pizarro, Fulgencio, Gignac, Ibanez.
Background
Mazatlan 0-1 Tigres
Tigres 4-3 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 0-3 Tigres
Tigres 1-2 Mazatlan
Mazatlan 1-1 Tigres
Arbitration quartet
Central: Fernando Guerrero. Assistants: Michel Morales and Jaime Gonzalez. Fourth official: Gustavo Padilla.
Mazatlan a ghost team
Mazatlan is going through one of the worst moments in Liga MX, the controversial arrival of the "cañoneros" taking over the Monarcas Morelia franchise, caused a lot of discomfort and the least that was expected from the team is that it would be another great animator of the league, as Monarcas became, unfortunately so far it has not been so and the team in each game is more exhibited, Mazatan had a change of coach leaving Caballero and in his replacement Ruben Omar Romano took command of the team, The team has not had that improvement and not even the incentives from the owner have helped to resurface, currently they are in last place in the general table with 4 points in 11 games, the team has eleven defeats and that is why they can no longer compete for something, for dignity the cañoneros must close the tournament in a better way, besides there will surely be a cleanup of the team for the next tournament.
Tigres is disappointing
Prior to the start of the tournament, Tigres had been tipped as a favorite to win the title, with their coach Diego Cocca, who had recently made Atlas the two-time champion, but the coach could do little when he suddenly became the coach of the Mexican National Team, which was not pleasant news for the club, as it ruined a project that promised a lot, Tigres, with an interim coach, continued on their way and it seems they are not having a very good time of it, Tigres currently occupies position 7 with 21 points, undoubtedly a place that was not expected since their rival Rayados is in first place with a big advantage over their pursuers, now Tigres must close in the best possible way to try to be among the top 4 or else they will have to play in the playoffs.
An uneven duel
Day 14 of the Liga MX has arrived and the teams already know what they have to do to improve their season. The duel between Tigres and Mazatlan is apparently a very close match, as it pits one of the most expensive teams on the continent against the last place in the general table, but as is well known, in this league anything can happen.