Leon vs Cruz Azul LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Liga MX 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Cruz Azul live, as well as the latest information from Leon Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Leon vs Cruz Azul online and live
The match will be televised on Fox Sports.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Cruz Azul player
Uriel Antuna, forward. He has a lot of talent in his feet, his qualities are speed and he usually beats whoever he has to face, this tournament the team did not start off at its best, now with a new coach, it is expected to increase his goals since he only has 3 in the tournament and the team does not have many goals.
Watch out for this player from Leon
Victor Davila, forward. A 25 year old Chilean player, he has been with the institution since 2021, in the current tournament with 12 games played he has scored 5 goals, little by little he is beginning to be fundamental in the team and this has allowed Leon to have better results, if he continues like this he could have a great final phase and fight for the title.
Last Cruz Azul lineup
Corona, Dominguez, Funes, Escobar, Rivero, Rotondi, Lira, Rodriguez, Huescas, Antuna, Estrada.
Last alignment Leon
Cota, Rodriguez, Frias, Barreiro, Moreno, Hernandez, Ambriz, Romero, Davila, Alvarado, Di Yorio.
Background
Cruz Azul 1-0 Leon
Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon
Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon
Leon 0-1 Cruz Azul
Cruz Azul 0-1 Leon
Leon 1-2 Cruz Azul
Arbitration quartet
Central: Diego Montaño. Assistants: Marco Bisguerra and Jonathan Gomez. Fourth Official: Ulises Rangel.
Cruz Azul shows another face under Ferreti
Last season Cruz Azul had a disastrous start to the season, a drubbing by America was the reason for a change of coach, Raúl Gutiérrez, U-17 world champion, arrived to close the season in a better way and so it was, Cruz Azul changed completely and closed in a great way, with that great closing, the coach had earned his continuity, for the current tournament the team had a terrible start where the coach could not make the team react and was fired, After many rumors, the coach chosen was Ricardo Ferreti, as expected, the style of play would take some time to be understood by the players, but by this time it seems that they already have it under control, Cruz Azul is in eighth position with 20 points, the team now has the elements to look to move up places, their last match was against the champion Pachuca which they defeated 2-0, now that they will have a rival with a better season, they will have to give their best.
Leon in fierce mode
Club Leon has a long tradition in Mexico, the loyalty of its fans remained even when the team was relegated, its promotion brought with it multiple championships and that has made it a very respected institution, Leon for this tournament had a new coach who in his previous club had done very well, despite having a limited roster, Larcamón arrived as a solution after the bad results of previous seasons, his start of the tournament was not the best, But little by little, without being such a protagonist, he began to obtain better results and suddenly he was already in the first places, currently La Fiera is third in the general table with 25 points, his last match was one of the best of the day and it is said that of the tournament, a two-goal draw against America was the result of this controversial duel, where the referee threw a knee to a Leon player and the criticism did not take long to arrive.
Duel of connoisseurs
The 14th round of the Liga MX has great duels and Leon vs Cruz Azul is one of them, this duel became a very memorable final due to all the incidents on the field, and it also started a drought for the capital, now this duel has a lot at stake since both need to get the three points and, based on what has been shown in the last few rounds, it promises to be a great spectacle.