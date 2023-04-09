Lorient vs Olympique de Marseille Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Lorient vs Marseille Live Score
How to watch Lorient vs Marsella Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET
USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
15:55 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
19:45 horas
|
there will be no transmission
|
Canada
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Bein Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
13:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
12:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:45 horas
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, April 9, 2023.
|
14:05 horas
|
In Star +.