Lorient vs Olympique de Marseille Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match
Photo: Lorient FC

10:00 AM26 minutes ago

Follow here Lorient vs Marseille Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the Lorient vs Marsella live lineups, as well as the latest information from the Stade-Yves Allainmat. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
9:55 AM31 minutes ago

How to watch Lorient vs Marsella Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023.

USA Time: 2:45 pm. ET

USA TV channel (English): Bein Sports.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Bein Sports in Spanish.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

9:50 AM36 minutes ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Lorient vs Olympique de Marseille: match for the in Ligue 1 Match?

This is the start time of the game Lorient vs Marsella: of Sunday, April 9, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 horas

 In Star+.

Brazil

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

15:55 horas

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 horas

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

12:45 horas

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

12:45 horas

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

19:45 horas

 there will be no transmission

Canada

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 horas

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 horas

In Bein Sports.

Mexico

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

12:45 horas

 In Star +.

Paraguay

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

13:45 horas

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

12:45 horas

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:45 horas

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Sunday, April 9, 2023.

14:05 horas

 In Star +.
9:45 AM41 minutes ago

Watch out for these players

On the Lorient side we have the Nigerian from Nice, Terem Moffi is on loan this season with 25 appearances in 16 games has scored 2 goals. On the Marseille side we have the wonder kid, Alexis Sanchez with 26 games out of 28 has scored 12 goals and 1 assist in Ligue 1.
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
9:40 AMan hour ago

How does Lorient arrive?

The locals are coming from a defeat against Lille and a defeat against Nice. Their last home win was against Troyes by 2 goals to 0. Their position in the table is 10th place with 44 points. Above them are Lyon and below them Montepellier. Their most interesting game is against PSG at the end of the month.
Photo: Lorient FC
9:35 AMan hour ago

How are the Olympiens coming in?

Marseille arrives with a draw against Montpellier to one goal, apart from a win against Reims by 2 goals to 1. After the failure in the Coupe de France against Annecy on penalties, the aspirations are to maintain the third position and to think about snatching the second position from Lens which is close to the Champions League. Where the Olympiens want to be in European competitions. Their 8 remaining matches may depend a lot, with rivals from the second place down.
Photo: Olympique de Marseille
9:30 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 in Ligue 1 Match Lorient vs Marsella Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
