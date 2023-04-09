Al Fayha vs Al Nassr LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Saudi Pro League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Al Fayha vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Al Fayhavs Al Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League.
What time is Al Fayha vs Al Nassr match for Saudi Pro League?
This is the start time of the game Al Fayha vs Al Nassr of April 09th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr and live
The match will be broadcasted by Claro Sports.
If you want to watch Al Fayha vs Al Nassr in streaming, it will be tuned by Marca Claro.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 4 wins for Al Nassr, 0 for Al Fayha and 1 draw, leaving the scales very uneven.
Al Nassr 4-0 Al Fayha, 2022, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 1-0 Al Fayha, 2022, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 1-1 Al Nassr, 2021, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2-1 Al Fayha, 2020, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 1-4 Al Nassr, 2019, Saudi Pro League
How are Al Fayha coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was 2-0 against Abha, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to be confident in this tournament and stay alive.
Al Fayha 0-2 Al Hilal, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 1-1 Al Adalah, 17 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Shabab 3-2 Al Fayha, 9 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Fayha 2-0 Abha, 2 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Taawoun 1-1 Al Fayha, 23 Feb, 2023, Saudi Pro League
How are Al Nassr coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed very well, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 0-5 against Al Adalah, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to make no mistakes, to be confident in this tournament and stay alive.
Al Adalah 0-5 Al Nassr, 4 Apr, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 2-1 Abha, 18 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Ittihad 1-0 Al Nassr, 9 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Al Nassr 3-1 Al Batin, 3 Mar, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Damac 0-3 Al Nassr, 25 Feb, 2023, Saudi Pro League
Watch out for this Al Fayha player
Nigeria's striker, 34 year old Tony Nwakaeme has been performing well, the striker has played his sixteenth game in all competitions, 14 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in the Saudi Pro League and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Keep an eye on this Al Nassr player
The Brazilian striker, Anderson Talisca of 29 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 14 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 15 goals in the tournament and 1 assist in the Saudi Pro League with Al Nassr, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Al Fayha vs Al Nassr match of the Saudi Professional League. The match will take place at the King Salman Sport City Stadium, at 15:00.