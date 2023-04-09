Pumas vs Atlético San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Pumas vs Atlético San Luis in Liga MX
What time is Pumas vs Atlético San Luis match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Pumas vs Atlético San Luis of April 09th in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Pumas vs Atlético San Luis live and in real time
Antecedents
Pumas and San Luis have met 24 times, with 14 wins for the universitarios, 4 draws and 6 wins for the Potosinos, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on their side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to the Potosinos, while the universitarios have 2 wins, a somewhat even balance and not very favorable for the locals, as they have only one win in the last 5 meetings.
Atlético San Luis 3-2 Pumas UNAM, 18 Aug, 2022, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-0 Pumas UNAM, 20 Apr, 2022, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 1-3 Atlético San Luis, 8 Aug, 2021, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 0-1 Pumas UNAM, 20 Mar, 2021, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 3-0 Atlético San Luis, 13 Sep, 2020, Liga MX
How are Pumas doing?
The locals come from losing to Queretaro Roosters 1-0 in their last Liga MX match, having in their last 5 matches, 1 win, 0 draws and 4 defeats, so they may not continue with the confidence in this start and get to recover this match and get out of the defeats.
Querétaro 1-0 Pumas UNAM, 2 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 0-2 Pachuca, 19 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Pumas UNAM, 11 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Pumas UNAM 2-4 Puebla, 5 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Mazatlan FC 1-2 Pumas UNAM, 24 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
How is San Luis doing?
The visitors won 2-1 against Mazatlan in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have a very good streak, having 0 draws, 2 defeats and 3 wins.
Atlético San Luis 2-1 Mazatlán FC, 2 Apr, 2023 ,Liga MX
Cruz Azul 1-0 Atlético San Luis, 18 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 2-0 Querétaro, 10 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Leon 2-0 Atletico San Luis, 4 Mar, 2023, MX League
Toluca 2-0 Atlético San Luis, 26 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this player of the Universitarios
Juan Ignacio Dinenno, Argentinean forward of 28 years old has been in charge of being the scorer of the universitarios in this season always at the top, his performance in the team has been good, in spite of being of going down in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team in this season, currently he has played 13 matches as a starter and 0 as a substitute, besides 7 goals and 1 assist, so he will try to score in this matchday and keep going forward.
Watch out for this San Luis player
Léo Bonatini, 29 year old forward from Brésil, has been in charge of being the scorer of the Potosinos this season, his performance in the team has been good, having a total of 12 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, having 3 goals in his account, in addition to 2 assists.
Time is running out
The universitarios have time on their hands because they have four games left, and to enter the playoffs could be impossible because they have three strong opponents left, Toluca, América and Rayados, with San Luis being the first test after losing to Gallos.
Although the visitors are positioned in the reclassification zone, they have an obligation to win in order to stay up. Pumas need to give their fans something to cheer about, as they have not won since matchday 3 at home and in general since matchday 9.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Liga MX match Pumas vs Atlético San Luis. The match will take place at Ciudad Olímpica at 2:00 pm.