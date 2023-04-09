Nantes vs Monaco LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Nantes vs Monaco live, as well as the latest information from the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.
Where and how to watch Nantes vs Monaco online live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Nantes vs Monaco can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
What time is Nantes vs Monaco matchday 30 of Ligue 1?
This is the kick-off time for the Espanyol vs Athletic match on April 8, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 am
Bolivia: 11:05 a.m.
Brazil: 11:05 am
Chile: 11:05 a.m.
Colombia: 09:05 hours
Ecuador: 9:05 a.m.
Spain: 1:05 p.m.
United States: 11:05 a.m. PT and 1:05 p.m. ET
Mexico: 09:05 hours
Paraguay: 11:05 a.m.
Peru: 12:05 p.m.
Uruguay: 06:05 hours
Venezuela: 06:05 hours
Japan: 6:05 a.m.
India: 09:05 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:05 a.m.
South Africa: 9:05 a.m.
Australia: 13:05 hours
United Kingdom ET: 09:05 hours
Monaco Statement
Philippe Clement spoke ahead of the match: "I'm focused on our work, I'm not wondering if this qualification puts them in an advantageous position or not. I'm very happy with today's training, where there was a lot of commitment, of quality. But that has to translate into a match, because we are not competing to be world champion coaches. Against Strasbourg there were some lack of concentration and I have the feeling that we can be more consistent for the duration of a match." "We've had some very good moments in the last few months, we mustn't forget that. But I hope that on Sunday my players will show what they did today in training. Having to manage ups and downs is the fate of every team. We have a very young group. It takes mental strength to strive for greater consistency in concentration, in good times and bad."
How are Monaco coming along?
Monaco beat Strasbourg four goals to three, the team ended up asking for the hour in this important match, so in this match they will go all out to make it three out of three.
How is Nantes coming?
Nantes beat Lyon by the minimum in the last match they played in the French Cup, passing to the final of this competition, this after several matches where the team could not achieve more than draws in Ligue 1.
The match will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau.
The match Nantes vs Monaco will be played at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, located in Nantes, France. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Nantes vs Monaco, corresponding to the matchday 30 of the Ligue 1. The match will take place at the Stade de la Beaujoire - Louis Fonteneau, at 11:05 hours.