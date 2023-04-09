Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch MLS 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy match for the MLS.
What time is the Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy match for MLS 2023?
This is the start time of the game Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy of April 8th in several countries:
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Argentina: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Bolivia: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Brazil: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Chile: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Colombia: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Ecuador: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
United States (ET): 8:30 PM on FOX Sports and Apple TV.
Spain: 1:30 AM on Apple TV.
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Apple TV.
Paraguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Peru: 7:30 PM on Apple TV.
Uruguay: 8:30 PM on Apple TV.
Last LA Galaxy Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Jonathan Bond, Martín Cáceres, Séga Coulibaly, Raheem Edwards, Julián Araujo, Gastón Brugman, Ricard Puig, Marky Delgado, Javier Hernández, Samuel Grandsir and Douglas Costa.
Last Houston Dynamo FC Lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Corey Baird.
Steve Clark, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Adam Lundqvist, Griffin Dorsey, Darwin Quintero, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Matías Vera, Sebastián Ferreira, Fabrice Picault and Corey Baird.
LA Galaxy Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the LA Galaxy's offensive attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Houston Dynamo. The Mexican player Javier Hernández (#14) or better known as “El Chicharito” is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He scored two goals in the last game against the San Jose Earthquakes, in 33 games played he had 17 goals and three assists, this made him the top scorer and fifth top assister for the team last season. Midfielder Ricard Puig (#6) is another very important on-court play dealer, he is the team's second highest assister last season, generating 5 assists in 8 starts and 1 coming off the bench. Lastly, 22-year-old striker Dejan Joveljic (#99) was the team's second highest scorer with 10 goals in 31 games coming off the bench. Dejan at his young age has achieved a lot in the team, he is a very important substitute who seeks to be a starter in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
LA Galaxy in the tournament
The Los Angeles team has had a bad start to the tournament so far in the MLS, after 0 wins, 3 draws and 2 losses, they have 3 points in the general table that puts them in twelfth position in the Western Conference. They had a weak start to the season, it is expected that they can improve during the tournament and advance to the postseason. Saturday's game is important to move up in the general table. Their goal this year is to qualify among the first 7 places in order to advance to the postseason and therefore they must win as many games as possible. Their last game was on April 1, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against the Seattle Sounders FC at Dignity Health Sports Park for their third loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Houston Dynamo FC Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Houston Dynamo FC's offensive and defensive attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against LA Galaxy. Mexican player Héctor Herrera (#16) is the team's creative, his ability to control the ball and generate plays have been of great value to his team. He got an assist in the last match, in 5 games played he has got 1 goal and 1 assist, this makes him the second highest scorer and the highest assister of the team. Forward Amine Bassi (#8) is another very important on-field play distributor, he is the team's top scorer, he has generated 3 goals in 3 starts. Lastly, 23-year-old forward Sebastián Ferreira (#9) was the team's top scorer with 12 goals in 30 games last season. Sebastián, at his young age, has achieved a lot in the team and it is very likely that we will see him scoring in the game.
Houston Dynamo FC in the tournament
The Houston Dynamo FC had a great start to the season in the MLS, after 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 losses, they have 6 points in the general table that puts them in eighth position in the Western Conference. His goal this year is to qualify directly for the postseason and fight for the championship. Their last game was on April 1, 2023 and resulted in a 2-1 loss against the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park and thus they got their third loss of the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The PNC Stadium is located in the city of Houston, United States and was previously known as BBVA Compass Stadium. It will be the venue for this match, has a capacity of 22,039 spectators and was inaugurated on May 12, 2012. It is the home of the Houston Dynamo of Major League Soccer and cost 110 million dollars.