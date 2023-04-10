Boca Juniors vs Colon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League 2023
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Colon Live Score in Argentine Professional League 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Colon match for the Argentine Professional League 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PM2 hours ago

What time is Boca Juniors vs Colon match for Argentine Professional League 2023?

This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Colon of April 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

United States (ET): 5:30 PM on ViX

Spain: 2:30 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus

Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Latest Games Boca Juniors vs Colon

Los Xeneizes have had a clear dominance in the series with four wins to one draw in the last five games.

Colon 1-2 Boca Juniors | Professional League 2022

Boca Juniors 1-1 Colon | Professional Cup 2022

Boca Juniors 1-0 Colon | Professional League 2021

Colón 0-4 Boca Juniors | Professional League 2020

Boca Juniors 3-1 Colon | Professional League 2018

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Colon

The one who should come out on a fine and inspired afternoon under the three posts is goalkeeper Ignacio Chicco, who is expected to have a lot of work and who has been an important factor as, despite the team's poor form, they have only conceded 10 goals and just 3 in the last four games.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Boca Juniors

Guillermo Fernandez has become an important player as he has scored goals in recent games, including the last one against Barracas Central where he contributed in a 3-0 win.
Foto: VAVEL
Image: Google
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Colon

17 Ignacio Chicco, 6 Paolo Goltz, 36 Gian Nardelli, 33 Facundo Garcés, 27 Julián Chicco, 26 Carlos Arrua, 34 Stefano Moreyra, 11 Joaquin Ibañez, 22 Juan Álvarez, 7 José Neris, 30 Santiago Pierotti.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Boca Juniors

1 Sergio Romero, 25 Bruno Valdez, 2 Facundo Roncaglia, 5 Alan Varela, 18 Frank Fabra, 4 Jorge Figal, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 22 Sebastián Villa, 41 Luca Langoni, 9 Darío Benedetto.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Colón: to give the bell

A few weeks ago, the team that was at the bottom of the table went to La Bombonera to get the victory and this Sunday Colón de Santa Fe will try to emulate it, because they have not known victory in the campaign, they have six draws and three defeats and they are coming from 6 consecutive draws.
2:20 PM2 hours ago

Boca Juniors: getting back on track

After sacking Hugo Ibarra and winning last week as visitors against Barracas Central, in addition to their debut this week in the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors wants to leave all that behind and that serves them to be able to meet again with their people in the best way to win again at home and continue climbing positions, with the mission of not falling behind, despite the fact that they are just starting the campaign.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Boca Juniors vs Colon match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine Professional League 2023: Boca Juniors vs Colon!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo