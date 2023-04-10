Boca Juniors vs Colon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Argentine Professional League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Boca Juniors vs Colon Live Score in Argentine Professional League 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Boca Juniors vs Colon match for the Argentine Professional League 2023 on VAVEL US.
What time is Boca Juniors vs Colon match for Argentine Professional League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Boca Juniors vs Colon of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 8:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 6:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 5:30 PM on ViX
Spain: 2:30 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:30 PM on Star Plus
Paraguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 9:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Latest Games Boca Juniors vs Colon
Los Xeneizes have had a clear dominance in the series with four wins to one draw in the last five games.
Colon 1-2 Boca Juniors | Professional League 2022
Boca Juniors 1-1 Colon | Professional Cup 2022
Boca Juniors 1-0 Colon | Professional League 2021
Colón 0-4 Boca Juniors | Professional League 2020
Boca Juniors 3-1 Colon | Professional League 2018
Key Player Colon
The one who should come out on a fine and inspired afternoon under the three posts is goalkeeper Ignacio Chicco, who is expected to have a lot of work and who has been an important factor as, despite the team's poor form, they have only conceded 10 goals and just 3 in the last four games.
Key player Boca Juniors
Guillermo Fernandez has become an important player as he has scored goals in recent games, including the last one against Barracas Central where he contributed in a 3-0 win.
Last lineup Colon
17 Ignacio Chicco, 6 Paolo Goltz, 36 Gian Nardelli, 33 Facundo Garcés, 27 Julián Chicco, 26 Carlos Arrua, 34 Stefano Moreyra, 11 Joaquin Ibañez, 22 Juan Álvarez, 7 José Neris, 30 Santiago Pierotti.
Last lineup Boca Juniors
1 Sergio Romero, 25 Bruno Valdez, 2 Facundo Roncaglia, 5 Alan Varela, 18 Frank Fabra, 4 Jorge Figal, 20 Juan Edgardo Ramírez, 8 Guillermo Fernández, 22 Sebastián Villa, 41 Luca Langoni, 9 Darío Benedetto.
Colón: to give the bell
A few weeks ago, the team that was at the bottom of the table went to La Bombonera to get the victory and this Sunday Colón de Santa Fe will try to emulate it, because they have not known victory in the campaign, they have six draws and three defeats and they are coming from 6 consecutive draws.
Boca Juniors: getting back on track
After sacking Hugo Ibarra and winning last week as visitors against Barracas Central, in addition to their debut this week in the Copa Libertadores, Boca Juniors wants to leave all that behind and that serves them to be able to meet again with their people in the best way to win again at home and continue climbing positions, with the mission of not falling behind, despite the fact that they are just starting the campaign.
The Kick-off
The Boca Juniors vs Colon match will be played at the La Bombonera Stadium, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Argentine Professional League 2023: Boca Juniors vs Colon!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.