Santos vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

Tune in here Santos vs Pachuca Live Score in Liga MX 2023
What time is Santos vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Santos vs Pachuca of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 6:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:05 PM on FOX Deportes
Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 6:05 PM on ViX Plus
Paraguay: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 7:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games Santos vs Pachuca
The advantage in the series in the last five games goes to Los Tuzos, on any field, with a record of three wins to one draw and one loss.
Pachuca 2-0 Santos Laguna : Apertura 2022
Santos Laguna 3-1 Pachuca : Clausura 2022
Pachuca 1-1 Santos Laguna | Apertura 2021
Pachuca 1-0 Santos Laguna | Clausura 2021
Santos Laguna 0-3 Pachuca | Apertura 2020
Key Player Pachuca
Javier López started the championship in great form with many goals, but his performance, as well as the team's, has been decreasing offensively, but there is no doubt that Chofis is an element that can make the difference at any moment of the match.
Key player Santos
After his not so satisfactory experience at Newcastle United, Santiago Muñoz must show that he has a lot of potential and take advantage of the minutes he is given on the field to make a difference.
Last lineup Pachuca
5 Óscar Ustari, 6 Enzo Martinez, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 12 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 16 Javier López, 24 Luis Chávez, 10 Érick Sánchez, 9 Roberto de la Rosa, 28 Jesús Hernández, 21 Francisco Figueroa.
Last lineup Santos
1 Carlos Acevedo, 5 Félix Torres, 21 Dória, 26 Oscar Manzanares, 193 Salvador Mariscal, 6 Alan Cervantes, 29 Juan Brunetta, 2 Omar Campos, 221 Jair González, 7 Harold Preciado, 199 Santiago Muñoz.
Pachuca: to be convincing
One of the issues that Guillermo Almada mentioned after last week's defeat against Cruz Azul, is that Pachuca has lost the forcefulness it had last season and this has directly affected the results, so they must work on this point to get three points and head towards the first places in the Clausura 2023.
Santos Laguna: finding consistency
One of Santos Laguna's big problems is that they have not been able to be consistent in the tournament and they are one of the worst defenders, however, last week they managed to keep a clean sheet and are in the re-qualification zone, so returning home with a win could be what they need for the final stretch.
The Kick-off
The Santos vs Pachuca match will be played at the TSM Corona Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Santos vs Pachuca!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.