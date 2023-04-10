FC Juarez vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
5:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here FC Juarez vs Atlas Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this FC Juarez vs Atlas match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
4:55 PMan hour ago

What time is FC Juarez vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Atlas of April 9th in several countries:

Argentina: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN

Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 8:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium

Paraguay: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 11:05 PM to be confirmed

4:50 PMan hour ago

Last games FC Juarez vs Atlas

In the last five matches, Los Rojinegros have won four of their last five games and lost one, although the last time they lost was last season.

Atlas 0-1 FC Juárez | Apertura 2022

FC Juárez 1-2 Atlas : Clausura 2022

Atlas 2-0 FC Juárez | Apertura 2021

Atlas 2-0 FC Juárez | Clausura 2021

FC Juarez 0-1 Atlas | Apertura 2020

4:45 PMan hour ago

Key Player Atlas

There is no doubt that when he is connected he is the most important man in the club, a situation that has been reflected in recent matches where he has contributed with goals, which is why Julián Quiñones will be the player to watch this Sunday.
Image: Milenio
4:40 PMan hour ago

Key player FC Juarez

Despite the team's poor collective form, Alfredo Talavera continues to show that he is at a high level despite his seniority and, with his contribution in the dressing room, he could be the key to reverse the bad situation.
4:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Atlas

12 Camilo Vargas, 13 Gaddi Aguirre, 23 Jesús Gómez, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 14 Luis Reyes, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 26 Aldo Rocha, 29 Brian Lozano, 7 Jonathan Herrera, 33 Julián Quiñones, 9 Julio Furch.
4:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup FC Juarez

1 Alfredo Talavera, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 6 Javier Salas, 25 Denzell García, 23 Jordan Sierra, 17 Alan Medina, 19 Gabriel Fernandez, 7 Tomás Molina.
4:25 PM2 hours ago

Atlas: climbing up the standings

After last Tuesday's Concachampions League game against Philadelphia Union, the Rojinegros del Atlas must now turn the page and focus on Liga MX, where they have three games without defeat and this Sunday they have an unbeatable opportunity to win to continue climbing the standings, with the mission of finishing in the top 12 of the championship.
4:20 PM2 hours ago

FC Juárez: raise their heads

The Bravos of Ciudad Juárez, as the tournament has gone by, the team has been going down and last week they lost at home to La Franja of Puebla, however, beyond that, with a couple of wins they could get into the re-qualification zone, remembering that they still have the percentage problem and need to win to get rid of that issue.
4:15 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The FC Juarez vs Atlas match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
4:10 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: FC Juarez vs Atlas!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
