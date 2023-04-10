FC Juarez vs Atlas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here FC Juarez vs Atlas Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is FC Juarez vs Atlas match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game FC Juarez vs Atlas of April 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 10:05 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 8:05 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 10:05 PM on TUDN
Spain: 4:05 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 8:05 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 9:05 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 11:05 PM to be confirmed
Last games FC Juarez vs Atlas
In the last five matches, Los Rojinegros have won four of their last five games and lost one, although the last time they lost was last season.
Atlas 0-1 FC Juárez | Apertura 2022
FC Juárez 1-2 Atlas : Clausura 2022
Atlas 2-0 FC Juárez | Apertura 2021
Atlas 2-0 FC Juárez | Clausura 2021
FC Juarez 0-1 Atlas | Apertura 2020
Key Player Atlas
There is no doubt that when he is connected he is the most important man in the club, a situation that has been reflected in recent matches where he has contributed with goals, which is why Julián Quiñones will be the player to watch this Sunday.
Key player FC Juarez
Despite the team's poor collective form, Alfredo Talavera continues to show that he is at a high level despite his seniority and, with his contribution in the dressing room, he could be the key to reverse the bad situation.
Last lineup Atlas
12 Camilo Vargas, 13 Gaddi Aguirre, 23 Jesús Gómez, 5 Anderson Santamaría, 14 Luis Reyes, 15 Diego Zaragoza, 26 Aldo Rocha, 29 Brian Lozano, 7 Jonathan Herrera, 33 Julián Quiñones, 9 Julio Furch.
Last lineup FC Juarez
1 Alfredo Talavera, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 6 Javier Salas, 25 Denzell García, 23 Jordan Sierra, 17 Alan Medina, 19 Gabriel Fernandez, 7 Tomás Molina.
Atlas: climbing up the standings
After last Tuesday's Concachampions League game against Philadelphia Union, the Rojinegros del Atlas must now turn the page and focus on Liga MX, where they have three games without defeat and this Sunday they have an unbeatable opportunity to win to continue climbing the standings, with the mission of finishing in the top 12 of the championship.
FC Juárez: raise their heads
The Bravos of Ciudad Juárez, as the tournament has gone by, the team has been going down and last week they lost at home to La Franja of Puebla, however, beyond that, with a couple of wins they could get into the re-qualification zone, remembering that they still have the percentage problem and need to win to get rid of that issue.
The Kick-off
The FC Juarez vs Atlas match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Stadium, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 22:05 pm ET.
