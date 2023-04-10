Cardiff City vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Ralls!
"We could have done better in the second half, but at this stage of the season and where we are, winning is a big deal. all that matters.
“It was nice to get on the scoresheet today too and help the boys win, and the work is on. done.”
After some cruel defeats and rearrangements of games in recent times, Ralls highlighted the importance of reorienting the squad for this game.
“We knew we needed an answer today. After last weekend’s disappointment and the cancellation of the games, it was important to show that we are together as a group and that we are fighting , and we still have a lot in us.''
“ Connor [ Wickham ] responded perfectly and so did the rest of the team. It's a perfect win for us, against a team that's been doing well. at the same end of the table as us.''
“We knew it was going to be a great game and we came out on top and that's it. It's a great feeling.”
“He has been brilliant and a breath of fresh air. You can see that he is there. enjoying being here, what is it like? It's great, the fans love to see that, and I think he really enjoyed having Connor there. with him today.
“He did brilliantly for us. He came in to score goals for us, and that’s good. That's what he's doing. doing. He is a threat in the area and we have to keep giving him as much as we can. We are confident he can put it in the back of the net”.
“We have to do everything right in training and recovery to make sure we are ready for Monday,” concluded Ralls.“ a different test, but hopefully we can continue as we did today.
“We have to give the home fans something, especially after last weekend’s disappointing finish. We had unbelievable support coming along today on a bank holiday weekend, it was a great time! ;great away final. We will need them at the end of the season with lots of games coming up”.
Cardiff likely!
How does Cardiff arrive?
Speak up, Tony Mowbray!
"What do you want? What are you doing putting your foot in? Men's football and people will take advantage of the situation. put a limp leg, someone will step over it.''
"Last night we all conceded a penalty on the last kick, when a more experienced player would have gotten up [and not tackled], I am sure. I hope he takes this into the rest of his career and knows what it's like to be successful. How painful it is, making bad decisions like he did.''
“ It is very disappointing to concede a penalty in the 95th minute when the time is so bad. Almost finishing. just head that long throw-in, kick it up and the referee will blow the whistle.''
"The fourth referee said he had 15 seconds left to take the throw-in. É just naivety I guess.
"An experienced team wouldn’t do that, we’d win and we’ll be here with three points, thinking” ;