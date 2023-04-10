Cardiff City vs Sunderland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/Sunderland

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

Watch Cardiff City vs Sunderland Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Cardiff City vs Sunderland match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
4:55 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Ralls!

“We didn’t start very well, but we scored the goals that got us going and we built from there."  Joe started.  "We arrived at the break very happy with the tempo of the first half. So it was all about managing the game.

"We could have done better in the second half, but at this stage of the season and where we are, winning is a big deal. all that matters.

“It was nice to get on the scoresheet today too and help the boys win, and the work is on. done.”

After some cruel defeats and rearrangements of games in recent times, Ralls highlighted the importance of reorienting the squad for this game.

“We knew we needed an answer today. After last weekend’s disappointment and the cancellation of the games, it was important to show that we are together as a group and that we are fighting , and we still have a lot in us.''

“ Connor  [ Wickham ] responded perfectly and so did the rest of the team.  It's a perfect win for us, against a team that's been doing well. at the same end of the table as us.''

“We knew it was going to be a great game and we came out on top and that's it. It's a great feeling.”

“He has been brilliant and a breath of fresh air.  You can see that he is there. enjoying being here, what is it like? It's great, the fans love to see that, and I think he really enjoyed having Connor there. with him today.

“He did brilliantly for us. He came in to score goals for us, and that’s good. That's what he's doing. doing.  He is a threat in the area and we have to keep giving him as much as we can. We are confident he can put it in the back of the net”.

“We have to do everything right in training and recovery to make sure we are ready for Monday,” concluded Ralls.“ a different test, but hopefully we can continue as we did today.

“We have to give the home fans something, especially after last weekend’s disappointing finish. We had unbelievable support coming along today on a bank holiday weekend, it was a great time! ;great away final. We will need them at the end of the season with lots of games coming up”.

4:50 AMan hour ago

Cardiff likely!

Allsop; Ng, Kipré, McGuinness; Romeo, Sawyers, Wintle, Ralls, Bidace; Wickham, Kaba.
4:45 AMan hour ago

How does Cardiff arrive?

Cardiff arrives for the duel with a victory against Blackpool in the last game, where it reached 42 points and left the relegation zone.
4:40 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Tony Mowbray!

“   a learning curve.   You have to learn when to attack, when not to attack.

"What do you want?   What are you doing putting your foot in?   Men's football and people will take advantage of the situation.   put a limp leg, someone will step over it.''

"Last night we all conceded a penalty on the last kick, when a more experienced player would have gotten up [and not tackled], I am sure. I hope he takes this into the rest of his career and knows what it's like to be successful. How painful it is, making bad decisions like he did.''

“ It is very disappointing to concede a penalty in the 95th minute when the time is so bad. Almost finishing.   just head that long throw-in, kick it up and the referee will blow the whistle.''

"The fourth referee said he had 15 seconds left to take the throw-in. É just naivety I guess.

"An experienced team wouldn’t do that, we’d win and we’ll be here with three points, thinking” ;

4:35 AMan hour ago

Probable Sunderland!

Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Bath, Gooch; Nel, Michut, Roberts, Amad Diallo, Clarke; Gelhardt.
4:30 AMan hour ago

How does Sunderland arrive?

Sunderland arrives for the clash with three straight draws in the Championship, where it has 55 points and occupies the 11th; placement. In the last duel, they drew 4-4 with Hull City, which pushed the team even further out of the Premier League playoffs classification zone.
4:25 AMan hour ago

ROUND TEAM

Photo: Disclosure / Championship
Photo: Disclosure / Championship
4:20 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Cardiff City Stadium

The Cardiff City vs Sunderland game will be played at Cardiff City Stadium, with a capacity of 33.280 people.
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the Championship: Cardiff City vs Sunderland live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo