Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn as well as the latest information from the John Smith's Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn live?
If you want to watch Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn live on TV, your option is ESPN +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn?
This is the starting time of the match several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 13:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 13:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Blackburn
Ben Brereton Diaz has 14 goals and four assists this season. The 23-year-old attacker, who has been capped by the Chilean national team, has not scored since March 19, when he scored against Sheffield United, although it was not enough to prevent his team's defeat;
Watch out for this player at Huddersfield Town
Danny Ward is the player with the most participations of this team this season with four goals and four assists. The 31-year-old English striker has not scored since March 18, when his goal gave his team the victory against Millwall.
How is Blackburn coming along?
Blackburn have lost three consecutive defeats and have won only one of their last five matches. They are sixth in the EFL Championship, i.e. right now in the Playoffs, but only one point ahead of seventh, which is currently Norwich City;
How are Huddersfield Town coming along?
This team has three wins in a row and four consecutive matches without losing. They are currently in 20th place in the EFL Championship with 42 points, one above the relegation places;
Background
The balance of these two English teams is favorable to Blackburn who have won 32 times, 25 times Huddersfield Town, while 31 clashes have ended in a draw. The last meeting between these two teams was in November 2022 in a match that Blackburn won by the minimum thanks to Ben Brereton's goal.
Venue: The match will be played at John Smith's Stadium, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity of 24,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Huddersfield Town and Blackburn meet in the match corresponding to the 41st round of the EFL Championship;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Huddersfield Town vs Blackburn in the EFL Championship.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.