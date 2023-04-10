Norwich City vs Rotherham United Live Updates: Score, Stream Info and How to Watch EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Rotherham United
Chiedozie Ogbene, a 25-year-old striker who has eight goals and three assists this season 2022-23. The international player with the Irish national team has not scored for his team since February 27 against Swansea City;
Watch out for this player at Norwich City
Joshua Sargent, 23-year-old striker and international with the U.S. national team has 11 goals and two assists this season, his best numbers in his career. However, the striker has not scored for almost two months, his last goal was last February 14 against Hull City;
How are Rotherham United coming along?
They are coming from a 3-1 win over West Bromwich, although it is the only victory in the last four matches they have played. In the table they are in the eighteenth position with 44 points and only three points clear of the relegation places.
How are Norwich City coming along?
They are coming from a 0-2 win at home to Blackburn, although this has been the only victory for this team in the last five matches they have played. In the EFL Championship standings, they are in second place with 60 points, only one point away from the Playoffs places;
Background
The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favor of Norwich City, who have won 18 times, nine times Rotherham United have won, while ten meetings ended in a draw. In the ú ltimo confrontation was on November 5, 2022 in which Norwich City won 1-2. Norwich themselves have won the last five meetings;
Venue: The match will be played at Carrow Road, a stadium that was inaugurated in 1935 and has a capacity of 27244 spectators.
Preview of the match
Norwich City and Rotherham United meet in the 41st round of the EFL Championship.
