Preston vs Reading LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Preston vs Reading live in the EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from Deepdale. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Preston vs Reading live in the EFL Championship
The Preston vs Reading match will be broadcast on Sky Sports channel.
If you want to watch Preston vs Reading in streaming, it will be tuned by Blue To Go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the Preston vs Reading match in the EFL Championship?
This is the kick-off time for the Preston vs Reading match on April 10 in several countries:
Mexico: 08:45 hours CDMX
Argentina: 10:45 am
Chile: 10:45 am
Colombia: 09:45 hours
Peru: 09:45 hours
USA: 10:45 a.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 21:45 hours
Others games tomorrow
Referee
The central referee in charge of this match will be referee John Busby, who will be in charge of dispensing justice in this match that promises to be very close.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for this match, which promises to be very close and exciting.
Background
The record leans towards Reading as they have met on 15 occasions leaving a record of 8 games won for Reading, a draw and 6 games won for Preston, despite that tomorrow Preston will be the favorite because of the good moment they are living in the EFL Championship and with more quality players.
How does Reading arrive?
Reading is in 22nd position with 41 points and a record of 13 wins, 8 draws and 19 defeats. Reading is coming from a 1-1 draw against Birmingham and will be looking to get out of the dangerous positions and move up a little higher in the overall EFL Championship table.
How does Preston arrive?
Preston comes from defeating QPR with a score of 2-0, in the general table is in 8th position with 59 points and a record of 16 wins, 11 draws and 13 defeats, will seek to add one more victory and be able to aspire to the 5th position, this way Preston arrives.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Preston vs Reading match day 41 of the EFL Championship. The match will take place at Deepdale Stadium, at 08:00.