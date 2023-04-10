Hull City vs Millwall LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in EFL Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Possible Millwall line-up
Rowett may field the following starting XI. Millwall's possible lineup may be as follows: Long, McNamara, Cresswell, Cooper, Wallace, Wallace, Leonard, Saville, Burke, Flemming, Honeyman and Bradshaw.
Possible Hull line-up
Rosenior may field the following starting eleven. Hull's possible lineup may be as follows: Darlow, Coyle, Jones, Mcloughlin, Greaves, Seri, Slater, Sayyad, Pelkas, Traoré and Tufan.
Match Schedule
This is the start time of the game Hull City vs Millwall of 10th April 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 AM,
Bolivia: 11:00 AM.
Brasil: 11:00 AM.
Chile: 11:00 AM.
Colombia: 9:00 AM.
Ecuador: 9:00 AM.
USA (ET): 10:00 AM.
Spain: 4:00 PM,
Mexico: 8:00 AM.
Paraguay: 11:00 AM.
Peru: 11:00 AM.
Uruguay: 11:00 AM.
Venezuela: 10:00 AM.
Where to watch
The match between Hull City vs Millwall can be watched on the Millwall channel and on Sky Sport. In addition, if you want to watch it online you can keep up to date with what is happening in the match and the score on VAVEL.
History between them
These teams have met 55 times, where Millwall have won more games than their opponents, with a difference of two victories. Rowett's side have won on 20 occasions, while Hull have won in 18 matches. In 17 other matches they have drawn against each other.
Millwall classification
For their part, Millwall have gone three games without a win, the last two being draws. The visitors are in fifth place with 62 points, two points away from being out of the play-off places for promotion to the Premier League, where Norwich are with 60 points. As visitors, they have 26 points in 20 games.
Hull classification
Huell is running away from the relegation places. The home side have 49 points which puts them in 17th position. They are eight points away from the relegation places, which are limited by Reading. They have lost two consecutive matches and now, at home, they want to reverse the situation. At home, they have collected 26 points out of a possible 60 as they have won seven games, five draws and eight defeats.
Millwall's last match
Millwall drew on the last day of the EFL Championship against Luton. The result of the match was 0-0. Both teams had chances to score a goal, although it is true that the locals tried to score more times than their rival but the 14 shots they took were not enough. In the end, the points were shared by both teams.
Hull's last match
Hull City drew in their previous match against Sunderland on matchday 40 of the EFL Championship. The result of the match was 4-4. Both teams were very effective, as most of the shots ended up in the nets of their respective goals. Four goals were scored in the first half. Tufan put Hull City ahead after ten minutes. Gelhardt and Diallo scored less than a minute apart. Four minutes later Allahyar pulled one back after four minutes. On the hour mark, Slater put Hull ahead, confirming the comeback. However, the home side would not give up and came from behind again with goals from Diallo and Clarke. In the 98th minute, Tufan scored from the penalty spot to earn Lars a point in a very intense match.