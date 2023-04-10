Burnley vs Sheffield LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Burnley vs Sheffield in Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Burnley vs Sheffield match in the Championship.
What time is Burnley vs Sheffield match for Championship?
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Sheffield of April 10th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how Burnley vs Sheffield
The match will be broadcast on SKY.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How are Burnley coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Wigan Athletic, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley, 7 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Burnley 0-0 Sunderland, 31 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Manchester City 6-0 Burnley, 18 Mar, 2023, English FA Cup
Hull City 1-3 Burnley, 15 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Burnley 3-0 Wigan Athletic, 11 Mar, 2023, English Championship
How are Sheffield Wednesday coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was the 3-2 against Blackburn Rovers, having a streak of 4 wins, 0 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Sheffield United 1-0 Wigan Athletic, 7 Apr, 2023, England Championship
Norwich City 0-1 Sheffield United, 1 Apr, 2023, English Championship
Sheffield United 3-2 Blackburn Rovers, 19 Mar, 2023, English FA Cup
Sunderland 1-2 Sheffield United, 15 Mar, 2023, England Championship
Sheffield United 0-1 Luton Town, 11 Mar, 2023, English Championship
Watch out for this Burnley player
England midfielder, 23 year old Nathan Tella has been performing well, the striker has played his thirty-sixth game in all competitions, 29 as a starter and 7 as a substitute, managing to score 17 goals in the Championship League and 4 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Sheffield Wednesday player
The midfielder from Senegal, Iliman Ndiaye, 23 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 36 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tournament and 7 assists in the Championship League with Sheffield, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Burnley vs Sheffield Wednesday match, corresponding to the Championship. The match will take place at Turf Moor, at 15:00.