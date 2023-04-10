Wigan vs Swansea LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Wigan vs Swansea match live?
What time is Wigan vs Swansea City match for EFL Championship?
On the game
Head to Head
Latics' last victory against the Swans came in January 2001, with Andy Liddell netting a brace at the DW Stadium.
Swansea
Later joining the Football League in 1920, the Jacks spent a period between the Third and Fourth Divisions, before eventually becoming ‘Swansea City’ in 1969 when the area of Swansea became officially recognised as a city.
Three promotions in four seasons meant that the Jacks reached the First Division in 1981, immediately making their mark as they finished sixth in their first-ever season in the top flight.
They slipped back down the pyramid and ended up in the Fourth Division come 1986, before almost being relegated from the Football League altogether in 2003. The Jacks later climbed back up the ladder, going all the way from League Two to the Premier League for the first time, with Latics legend Roberto Martinez being a key part of their journey as both a player and manager.
After winning the Championship Play-Off Final under Brendan Rodgers, Michael Laudrup masterminded a League Cup win in 2013, with the Jacks also playing in the UEFA Europa League in the season that followed.
Relegation from the Premier League came in 2017/18, and the Jacks have remained in the Championship ever since. They almost returned in 2020/21, when they were narrowly edged by Brentford in the Play-Off Final.
Sitting in 15th place after their Good Friday draw wity Coventry City, Russell Martin’s men will be hoping to finish the 2022/23 Championship campaign strongly and provide themselves with a strong platform to build from moving forward.
Outstanding players in the EFL Championship
Billy Sharp - The English striker is one of the most prolific players in EFL Championship history, having scored over 200 goals in the competition. Sharp has played for teams including Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield United and Leeds United, and won the competition title in 2017-18 with Sheffield United.
Matej Vydra - The Czech forward is another of the most effective players in the recent history of the EFL Championship. He scored 21 goals in the 2013-14 season for Watford, helping the team reach the promotion playoffs. Vydra was also champion of the competition in 2015-2016 with Burnley.
Ruben Neves - The Portuguese midfielder joined Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2017 and quickly established himself as one of the most talented players in the EFL Championship. Neves helped Wolves to the title in 2017-18 and was one of the team's key players in their first season in the Premier League.
Dwight Gayle - The English striker is one of the most prolific players in the EFL Championship, having scored over 60 goals in competition for teams such as Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion. He also helped West Brom reach the promotion playoffs in 2019-2020.
Pablo Hernandez - The Spanish midfielder is considered one of the best players in Leeds United's recent history. Hernandez joined the club in 2016 and helped the team to the EFL Championship title in 2019-2020 with his technical performance and game vision.
Tom Cairney - The Scottish midfielder is another of the most talented players in the EFL Championship. He played for teams such as Hull City, Blackburn Rovers and Fulham, helping the latter gain promotion to the Premier League in 2017-18, scoring the winning goal in the promotion playoffs.
Chris Wood - The New Zealand striker has played for the likes of Leeds United and Burnley, scoring over 40 goals in the EFL Championship. Wood was one of Leeds' key players in the 2016-17 season, scoring 27 goals in the competition, but ended up moving to Burnley the following season.
EFL Championship historic moments
First EFL Championship season: The 2004-2005 season marked the first edition of the EFL Championship. At that time, the competition was created to replace the former Football League First Division, which had been the second tier of English football since 1892. In the first season, Sunderland were champions and gained access to the Premier League.
Freefall of Leeds United: Leeds United is one of England's most traditional clubs, but went through a turbulent period in the 2000s. After being semi-finalists in the Champions League in 2001, the club suffered from financial problems and was relegated from Premier League in 2004. In the following seasons, Leeds dropped to the third tier of English football for the first time in their history. However, the club recovered and gained access to the EFL Championship in 2010.
2011-2012 Season: The 2011-2012 season was marked by the fierce competition for access to the Premier League. The championship was only decided in the last round, when Reading won the title and access to the first division. In addition, Southampton and West Ham United also rose, leaving traditional teams like Birmingham City, Blackpool and Leeds United out of contention.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Wolverhampton Wanderers is one of the oldest and most traditional clubs in England, having been founded in 1877. After years of ups and downs, the club gained access to the Premier League in 2018, after being champion of the EFL Championship in that season. Under the command of Portuguese coach Nuno Espírito Santo, Wolverhampton made a historic campaign in the second division and returned to the elite of English football after six years.
2019-2020 Season: The 2019-2020 season will go down in English football history due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The championship was suspended for several months due to the disease and was only resumed in June 2020, with games without an audience and with safety protocols. Despite the interruption, Leeds United won the title and returned to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, while West Bromwich Albion and Fulham also rose.
EFL Championship
Prior to the creation of the EFL Championship, the Football League First Division was England's premier football competition below the Premier League. It was created in 1892 and had 24 participating teams. From 1992, with the creation of the Premier League, the Football League First Division became the second division of English football.
The redesign of the competition in 2004 was done to modernize it and make it more commercially attractive. The EFL Championship has 24 participating teams, which play each other on a round-robin basis throughout the season, totaling 46 games for each team.
The winner of the EFL Championship is promoted to the Premier League along with the second-placed team, while the third-placed team plays a playoff with the teams that finished between fourth and sixth place to define the third team to be promoted. The three teams that finish at the bottom of the table are relegated to the EFL League One, which is the third tier of English football.
The EFL Championship is considered one of the most competitive and unpredictable leagues in the world, with several teams fighting for access to the Premier League each season. Some of England's most famous teams, such as Leeds United, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers, have competed in the competition and won the title.
