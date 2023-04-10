Barcelona vs Girona LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Barcelona vs Girona matchday 29 of LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time for the Barcelona vs Girona match on April 10, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00
Barcelona Statements
Xavi spoke ahead of this important LaLiga fixture: "It was already important before the game against Villarreal, we would leave them 15 points behind. We have that advantage. We've had an extraordinary league. We want to be champions. It is an important step. Defeat gives us a very important margin with 10 games to go. But Girona is a rival that will cost us. But we are playing at home. It motivates us. "We have to analyze the reasons for things. They are one-off rivals. In the first half, you can't forgive. You pay for it. Real Madrid, if you forgive them, they make you pay dearly. But we have to turn the page. It is the main objective. The plan is to win the league, it's the fairest competition. We are focused on what's left, on the 11 matches. Winning tomorrow is a great opportunity after the defeat against Real Madrid". "The absentees are noticeable, but they are not excuses. We have to mature based on chestnuts, and we have to mature. It will allow us to compete. We have to be more forceful against Real Madrid. We must not make mistakes. We are growing as a team. We are competing very well, but we lacked maturity against the big teams. But we mustn't talk about Real Madrid". "We still have to win the league. If we stay like this, we won't win it. Tomorrow is very important. We have to recover the good feelings from the first half the other day, but we must be more effective. We must improve things. "He's making good use of the loan, he's making a difference. He is being professional. He is playing very well. He must be like that every game here. We'll see him, we'll evaluate him and we'll see what we do. He is making good use of the loan. "We need time. We have won the Super Cup, we are on track in LaLiga. In Europe we haven't competed well. We've signed people, there are youngsters... when we've been playing together for two or three years we won't be under construction. We've won one title and we're on our way to winning two." "We're going to keep competing, we'll try to make them proud. The team emptied themselves and we played a very good first half. We congratulate them. But we are already thinking about Girona and winning with their help. We feel very comfortable playing at home. We want to win this league and we deserve it". "I don't think we lack one-on-one. We have generated a lot of things. Rapha had a harder time against Camavigna. But Balde, Ferran, Ansu? they generate. I don't think we lack one-on-one. In three-quarters of the field, we have to be calm to make decisions. The team is having a good season because of the level shown".
How is Girona coming?
Girona beat Espanyol two goals to one in their last match, the team will go all out to come out victorious in this complicated home.
How does Barcelona arrive?
Barcelona arrives to this match after losing to Real Madrid four goals to zero in the semifinal of the Copa del Rey, Xavi's team arrives hurt and will look for a win out of three in this match.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.
The Barcelona vs Girona match will be played at the Camp Nou Stadium, located in Barcelona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
