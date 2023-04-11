USA vs Ireland Women's LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay Tuned to follow United States Women vs Ireland Women
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for USA Women vs Ireland Women live, as well as the latest information from City Park. Stay tuned to VAVEL's live online minute-by-minute coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch USA Women vs Ireland Women?
The match between USA Women vs Ireland Women will be played at 19:30 ET and will available on television at UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, UNIVERSO
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is the United States Women vs Ireland Women?
This is the time of the game in several countries
Argentina: 7:30 PM
Bolivia: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 7:30 PM
Chile: 7:30 PM
Colombia: 5:30 PM
Ecuador: 5:30 PM
United States (ET): 7:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 AM
Mexico: 5:30 PM
Paraguay: 7:30 PM
Peru: 6:30 PM
Uruguay: 7:30 PM
Watch out for this Ireland Women's player
Katie McCabe, a forward who plays for Arsenal where she has two goals and five assists this 2022-23 season. The 27-year-old attacker was key for her national team to reach the 2023 World Cup thanks to her seven goals and five assists in the qualification phase;
Watch out for this U.S. Women's player
Alex Morgan, currently plays for the San Diego Wave where she has three goals in two games played. The 33-year-old player is one of the captains of the national team and has one goal and two assists in the three matches she has played with her country's team;
.
How is Ireland Women coming along?
In addition to the match against the United States, in February they played a friendly match against China, which ended in a goalless draw. They qualified for this year's World Cup by finishing second in the group with 17 points and played a play-off against Scotland, which they won 1-0.
How is the U.S. Women's team coming along?
The U.S. women's team has won seven consecutive matches and has not lost since November 2022, when they lost to Germany in a friendly match. In February, they won the Shebelieves Cup by defeating Brazil, Canada and Japan and are coming off a win over Ireland in this match. All this in preparation for the Women's World Cup to be played this year in July.
Background
The U.S. and Ireland Women's National Teams have met twice in history, with the U.S. team winning twice. The first time was in 2019 in a friendly match where the U.S. team won 3-0, while last Saturday they met again and this time it ended 2-0 after goals from Horan and Fox.
Venue: The match will be played at City Park, a stadium that was inaugurated in November 2022 and has a capacity of 22,500 spectators.
Preview of the match
The United States Women and Ireland Women will meet in a friendly match for the second time this season;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of USA Women vs Ireland Women in a Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.