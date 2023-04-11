Benfica vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Champions League
10:00 AM21 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Benfica vs Inter match live?

If you want to watch the game Benfica vs Inter live on TV, your options is: TUDNxtra

If you want to directly stream it: ViX, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM26 minutes ago

What time is Benfica vs Inter match for Champions League?

This is the start time of the game Benfica vs Inter of 11th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: Space, HBO+

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com

Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

9:50 AM31 minutes ago

Speak up, Inzaghi!

"We know how important the race is. We have done a big and very difficult journey. For that we will have to try to make a great run. We meet an undefeated team in the Champions League, who have scored 28 goals so far. It's a quality opponent, but we are Inter and we train well. We know that there are times when goals are easily scored and others less so. Now we have trouble scoring, which never happened last year. We have to analyze, work harder, and believe in this. It won't be an easy match against a strong opponent. But we know that together we can get a lot out of it. The goal was to be in the race at all in April. In the championship we have some difficulties, but we can come back.

Benfica is a quality team, with technical players. They occupy the spaces well and everyone helps each other on the field, running a lot. They have lost two games since the turn of the year. And we will have to be good at making our run. Enzo Fernandes was important, but with these two defenders in front of the defense, they haven't lost quality and have been getting results. 

Last year we won 5-0 against Salernitana and had not played better than in the last round (1-1 draw). We know where we went wrong. There is criticism and there always will be. Skriniar and Çalhanoglu are two important players. I hope I can have Çalhanoglu against Monza, for Skriniar maybe something more is needed. They have lost two games this season and are an absolute value team. But up front there is going to be an Inter team that knows what they want and knows what they have to do. The head is going to be very important, because there will be moments when we have to suffer as a team and as a group ."

Probable lineup for Inter

Onana; Darmian, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro Martínez, Lukaku.
Inter's situation

Skriniar, with a backache, and Çalhanoglu, with a thigh problem, are doubts for Simone Inzaghi, who has no casualties for the duel.
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!

"Of course. When we are in the quarterfinals, in the knockout stage, we always have to expect an opponent at their best level. The games are very important for both teams. Both have expended a lot of energy and focus to reach this level. We expect a top team, very focused, but this is also what we expect from ourselves. We want to play our best soccer and we have to be prepared for a team that is very good, with a lot of individual quality, with different options in attack, defense, and midfield. We know that we need a top-notch performance.

We will see if it was a favorable opponent for us. A draw is a draw. Both teams have quality and deserve to be in the quarterfinals. There is no doubt about that. Inter may be struggling in Serie A, but take a look at their squad. They are full of very experienced and quality players. What I expect from my players is that they have more motivation because it's a big game, but I also expect Inter's players to feel it. They will create difficulties for us and we have to find solutions. We play at home and we will try to play a good game and add a good result.

It is part of soccer to lose games. On Friday we lost an important game (derby against Porto), but we had won many before. We grow with the victories, but also with the defeats. I believe that these (defeats) can motivate positive responses. I saw my team leave behind very quickly and we are very focused on Inter. They (the players) have already played against Porto and we take that into account. We analyzed that and many other games, where we saw Inter playing differently. They are a team with a lot of experience and they know how to play both defensively and offensively, as they did against Porto. I know they can change their style and we are prepared for anything. We want to be at our best".

Photo: Uefa
Probable lineup for Benfica

Vlachodimos; Gilberto, António Silva, Morato, Grimaldo; Florentino, Chiquinho; João Mário, Aursnes, David Neres; Gonçalo Ramos.
Benfica's situation

Roger Schmidt has four absentees, one due to suspension and others in the medical department. Gonçalo Guedes and Bah, with knee injuries, and Draxler with an ankle injury. Otamendi, in turn, is out due to an accumulation of yellow cards.
Nerazzurri

In Group C, with Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Internazionale sealed their place in the group by securing second place with 10 points, eight ahead of the Bavarians, for a 55% success rate. The Nerazzurri had a tough game in the round of 16 against Porto. The result of 1-0 in the first leg favored them to get the advantage in the draw in the Dragon Stadium, which ended in 0-0.
Eagles

Owning 77% and having the same sequence as Paris Saint-Germain, with three wins and a draw, Benfica took the lead in the fourth tiebreaker criterion: away goals, where they scored nine goals against six of the French. The Eagles ended their participation in the group H leadership, with 14 points. Subsequently, the red team got the better of Club Brugge and won both games, with the aggregate score of 7-1.
Eye on the game

Benfica vs Inter live this Tuesday (11), at the Luz Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the UEFA Champions League. The match is valid for the first leg of the quarterfinals of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Champions League Match: Benfica vs Inter Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo