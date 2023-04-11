Benfica vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Champions League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Benfica vs Inter match live?
What time is Benfica vs Inter match for Champions League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: Space, HBO+
Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, TUDNxtra, VIX+, Paramount+, TUDN.com
Spain 8 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 2 pm: HBO Max
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Inzaghi!
Benfica is a quality team, with technical players. They occupy the spaces well and everyone helps each other on the field, running a lot. They have lost two games since the turn of the year. And we will have to be good at making our run. Enzo Fernandes was important, but with these two defenders in front of the defense, they haven't lost quality and have been getting results.
Last year we won 5-0 against Salernitana and had not played better than in the last round (1-1 draw). We know where we went wrong. There is criticism and there always will be. Skriniar and Çalhanoglu are two important players. I hope I can have Çalhanoglu against Monza, for Skriniar maybe something more is needed. They have lost two games this season and are an absolute value team. But up front there is going to be an Inter team that knows what they want and knows what they have to do. The head is going to be very important, because there will be moments when we have to suffer as a team and as a group ."
Nerazzurri di nuovo in campo ad Appiano 🏃#ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/XSBQz3XLj9 — Inter (@Inter) April 8, 2023
Probable lineup for Inter
Inter's situation
Speak up, Roger Schmidt!
We will see if it was a favorable opponent for us. A draw is a draw. Both teams have quality and deserve to be in the quarterfinals. There is no doubt about that. Inter may be struggling in Serie A, but take a look at their squad. They are full of very experienced and quality players. What I expect from my players is that they have more motivation because it's a big game, but I also expect Inter's players to feel it. They will create difficulties for us and we have to find solutions. We play at home and we will try to play a good game and add a good result.
It is part of soccer to lose games. On Friday we lost an important game (derby against Porto), but we had won many before. We grow with the victories, but also with the defeats. I believe that these (defeats) can motivate positive responses. I saw my team leave behind very quickly and we are very focused on Inter. They (the players) have already played against Porto and we take that into account. We analyzed that and many other games, where we saw Inter playing differently. They are a team with a lot of experience and they know how to play both defensively and offensively, as they did against Porto. I know they can change their style and we are prepared for anything. We want to be at our best".
