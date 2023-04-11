Manchester City vs Bayern LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch UEFA Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
The match will be televised on TUDN.
Manchester City vs Bayern can be tuned in from the live streams of the TUDN App.
What time is the Manchester City vs Bayern Champions League quarter-final first leg match?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester City vs Bayern match on April 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hrs
Bayern statements
Thomas Tuchel spoke ahead of the match: "His numbers are extraordinary. He has a brutal competitive hunger. However, City are much more than Haaland. It's only through collective effort that we can stop them. Guardiola was missing a player like him and now he has a unique profile on the pitch. It's not going to be easy to counter him." "He was kind to receive me. I studied his Barcelona a lot and he shared his ideas with me, which I am grateful for. We have a lot of respect for each other. We always talk on a professional level." "It has nothing to do with PSG. It's a different tie. I know we're going to suffer but we also have to take advantage of our moments. We are facing one of the best teams in the world right now. I don't mind that we're considered the underdogs in this tie." "It has nothing to do with PSG. It's a different tie. I know we're going to suffer but we also have to take advantage of our moments. We are facing one of the best teams in the world right now. I don't mind that we are considered the underdogs in this tie."
Statements Manchester City
Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of this match: "We tried, but there are teams you face who are also good and want to win." "He went to Paris and did really well, not only winning the league, also reaching the Champions League final. At Chelsea he also did a good job." "Both Tuchel and Nagelsmann are very creative in the way they play." "We scored a lot of goals, but maybe we weren't solid enough. We scored with a false nine. We always scored goals. It wasn't a problem." "We want to try to win the Champions League. It's an honor to be here against an elite club like Bayern, I'm happy. But you don't take it for granted. You have to deserve it by playing well." "I reviewed the match a month ago and it wasn't as bad as I thought. It was a tight game, as they have always been against Chelsea in this time." "My dream is to win every title, but just because you are going to try doesn't mean you will get it. We want to try all the time but that doesn't mean we will win." "He came to help us win the Champions League, but also the FA Cup and the Premiership. It's important to have a player who can score a goal out of nothing." "Against Monaco we managed six goals and they knocked us out. Against Tottenham, four and also away. We always score goals, in general it's not our problem."
How are Bayern coming along?
Bayern beat Freiburg by the minimum, the team will look to give a pleasing match and add a victory in this duel, looking to come out with an advantage.
How does Manchester City arrive?
Manchester City arrives to this match after beating Southampton four goals to one, the team will look for an important victory in this match.
The match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.
The Manchester City vs Bayern match will be played at the Etihad Stadium, located in Manchester, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Welcome to the Manchester City vs Bayern live stream of the Champions League quarter-final first leg. The match will take place at the Etihad Stadium, at 15:00.