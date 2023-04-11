France edges Canada in World Cup tune up

On Tuesday night at Marie Marvingt Stadium in Le Mans, France the hosts beat Canada 2-1 in front of 14,201 fans in attendance as both teams are getting ready for the World Cup this summer.

Grace Geyoro and Lea Le Garrec scored for the French while Jordyn Huitema responded for the visiting Canadians who put out quite the performance despite the loss.

The chances came early from both ends and in the fifth minute it was Christine Sinclair for Canada with the first dangerous opportunity with a great cross from Allysha Chapman but she was denied by French keeper Constance Picaud.

Four minutes later it was Wendie Renard who was making her return to the team with a header on target but it was saved by the Canadian keeper Kailan Sheridan.

In the 21st minute, Sheridan came up with another huge save this time on French veteran Eugenie Le Sommer and it looked like the majority of the chances were coming from the home side.

10 minutes later Jordyn Huitema found herself all alone and managed a shot on target but again it was saved by Picaud and two minutes later it was Carla Mateo getting denied on her first chance of the game.

The first chance of the second half came in the 49th minute when Le Sommer's header rang off the crossbar and stayed out but France opened the scoring two minutes later when Grace Geyoro headed in a cross from Delphine Cascarino.

Sheridan kept being thrown into action and in the 61st minute was forced to make another save on a very busy night this time from Cascarino.

France doubled their lead three minutes later off a terrible mistake from Sheridan who was handling the ball at her feet and made a bad pass to Lea Le Garrec who scored into an empty net.

Canada responded in the 71st minute when Jordyn Huitema found a loose rebound and managed to score into an empty net to cut the lead to 2-1.

From there the game changed as Canada pushed for the late equalizer but it wasn't enough as the final whistle blew and France took the win.