LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions Match

Tune in here LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match in the Concachampions.
What time is LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps of April 11th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:15 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 22:15 hours
Chile: 22:15 hours
Colombia: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15 p.m.
USA: 10:15pm ET
Ecuador: 10:15 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:15 hours
Paraguay: 21:15 hours
Spain: 04:15 hours
Where and how to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps and live
The match will be broadcast on Fox sports.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox sports premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox sports premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 meetings between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for LAFC, 2 for Vancouver and 1 draw, leaving the scales very even.
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 LAFC, Apr 5, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 LAFC, 2 Jul, 2022, Major League Soccer USA
LAFC 3-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, 20 Mar, 2022, USA Major League Soccer
LAFC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, 2 Nov, 2021, USA Major League Soccer
Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 LAFC, 21 Aug, 2021, U.S. Major League Soccer, U.S. Major League Soccer.
How is LAFC coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Austin FC, having a streak of 3 wins, 2 draws and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
LAFC 3-0 Austin FC, Apr 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 LAFC, Apr 5, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Colorado Rapids 0-0 LAFC, 1 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
LAFC 2-1 FC Dallas, 25 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC 0-0 LAFC, 18 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
How are Vancouver coming along?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against CF Montréal, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Portland Timbers, Apr 8, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Vancouver Whitecaps 0-3 LAFC, 5 Apr, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 CF Montréal, 1 Apr, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Minnesota United FC 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, 25 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
LA Galaxy 1-1 Vancouver Whitecaps, 18 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer
Watch out for this LAFC player
The striker from Gabon but born in France, Denis Bouanga, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his sixth game in all competitions, 5 as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in MLS and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Vancouver player
The United States forward, Brian White, 27 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 6 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in MLS with the Vancouver Whitecaps, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the LAFC vs Vancouver Whitecaps, a Concachampions match. The match will take place at BMO Stadium at 22:15.