Violette vs Leon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions 2023 Match

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Violette vs. Leon live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage
Where and how to watch Violette vs León online live stream
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.
Violette vs Leon can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App.
What time is the Violette vs Leon match of the Concachampions quarterfinals first leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Violette vs Leon match on April 11, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 20:00 hours
Bolivia: 20:00 hours
Brazil: 20:00 hours
Chile: 20:00 hours
Colombia: 18:00 hours
Ecuador: 18:00 hours
Spain: 23:00 hours
United States: 8:00 p.m. PT and 10:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 18:00 hours
Paraguay: 20:00 hours
Peru: 21:00 hours
Uruguay: 20:00 hours
Venezuela: 7:00 p.m.
Japan: 7:00 p.m.
India: 18:00 hours
Nigeria: 6 p.m.
South Africa: 6 p.m.
Australia: 6:00 p.m.
United Kingdom ET: 6 p.m.
Leon's Statements
Nicolas Larcamon spoke ahead of the match: "We will close with a lot of responsibility. The truth is that this game is very important for us as we have ambitions of reaching the semifinals and we have that focus." "I don't know what to do to make my teams regulate, we only know how to be a propositional, intense team, for the group there is nothing more important than winning and in that plan we understand that Violette also has important things to play for, beating us would be historic for them, but beyond that, let it be clear that what defines us as an institution is to be respectful of the opponent we are going to face". "Violette beat Austin at home and if they did it is for a reason, perhaps now they don't have the difficulty of playing at altitude that affected them in the first match, now there are other conditions, so in this match we are going to require a lot of focus, temper and above all responsibility.
How will Leon arrive?
Leon arrives at this match after a scoreless draw against Cruz Azul at Camp Nou, despite their attempt to open the scoring, the Emerald team was unable to get the three points.
How does Violette arrive?
Violette will be looking for the complicated task of turning this match around, as the score was quite a heavy defeat for this team.
The game will be played at the Estadio Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros.
The Violette vs León match will be played at the Estadio Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros, located in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Violette vs. Leon live stream, corresponding to the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg. The match will take place at the Estadio Cibao Santiago de los Caballeros at 8:00 pm.