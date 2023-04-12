Besiktas vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the match Besiktas vs Atlético de Madrid in Friendly Match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 11:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 11:30 hrs.
Brazil: 12:30 hrs.
Chile: 11:30 hrs.
Colombia: 11:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 12:30 hrs.
Spain: 19:30 hrs.
Mexico: 11:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 12:30 hrs.
Peru: 11:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:30 hrs.
England: 17: 30 hrs.
USA: 12:30 hrs.
Australia: 02:30 hrs.
India: 20:45 hrs.
The reason for this friendly match
This match is a friendly match to raise funds in response to the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The initiative responds to the country's need to recover after the earthquake that took place in February and coincides with the 120th anniversary of the Turkish team. Atlético and Besiktas will collaborate in the reconstruction of the most affected areas in the southeast of the country, the most affected by the catastrophe. The party is named "Together for Turkey".
Watch out for this Atlético de Madrid player.
Aacute;lvaro Morata has 12 goals and three assists this season, 10 of them in LaLiga. The international striker with the Spanish national team and with experience in the big teams in Europe has not scored since March 13, when he scored against Girona;
Watch out for this player at Besiktas
Cenk Tosun is the team's top scorer with a total of 15 goals and three assists this season. The 31-year-old intentional striker with the Turkish national team scored for the last time on April 2 with a brace against Fenerbahce. With this team he has played 174 matches in which he has scored 82 goals and 17 assists.
How is Atlético de Madrid coming along?
Atlético de Madrid arrives after five consecutive victories and has ten matches without losing. The last time the team coached by Diego Pablo Simeone lost was last January 26, when they lost to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey by 3-1 in the quarterfinals. The rojiblancos have only lost in this 2023 one match in the national league and it was against FC Barcelona. The objective of this team this season is to qualify for the Champions League next season and they are close to it, as they are third with 57 points, ten points ahead of the fifth-placed team, and are on the lookout for Real Madrid, who are second and only have two points more;
How are Besiktas coming along?
This team has five consecutive victories and six without losing. Their last defeat was on February 4, when they lost by the minimum against Sivasspor. They are currently third in the domestic league with 55 points, i.e. in Conference League places, two points behind Fenerbahce and eight points behind the leader, currently Galatasaray;
Background
Atlético de Madrid and Besiktas have faced each other twice in history, in the 2011/12 season in the round of 16 of the Europa League, where the red and white team won both matches. In total, Atlético has played against Turkish teams on 17 occasions with a balance of 11 wins, four draws and two defeats. Meanwhile, Besiktas has faced Spanish opponents 21 times, winning three times, drawing five and losing 13;
Venue: The match will be played at the Vodafone Stadium, which was founded in April 2016 and has a capacity of 4,42590 spectators.
Preview of the match
Besiktas and Atlético de Madrid will face each other in a friendly match this Wednesday;
