San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga Profesional Match

Tune in here San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors Live Score!
How to watch San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: VIX+ and Paramount +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors match for Liga Profesional?
Argentina: 5:30 PM on TNT Sports and Star +
Bolivia: 4:30 PM
Brazil: 5:30 PM on Star+, ESPN 4
Chile: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Colombia: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Ecuador: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
USA (ET): 4:30 PM on TyC Sports Internacional, VIX+, Paramount +
Spain: 10:30 PM
Mexico: 3:30 PM on Star +
Paraguay: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Peru: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Uruguay: 5:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Venezuela: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star +
Key player - Boca Juniors
In Boca Juniors, the presence of Luca Langoni stands out. The 21-year-old Argentinean forward is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season in the Argentinean Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in nine games played, being a starter in seven of them. He has 585 minutes in total.
Key player - San Lorenzo
In San Lorenzo, the presence of Andrés Vombergar stands out. The 28-year-old Slovenian forward is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season in the Argentine Professional League, where he has three goals and one assist in nine games played, being a starter in all of them. He has played a total of 692 minutes.
San Lorenzo vs Boca Juniors history
These two teams have met 201 times. The statistics are in favor of San Lorenzo, which has emerged victorious on 76 occasions, while Boca Juniors has won on 73 occasions, leaving a balance of 52 draws.
In the last five meetings with San Lorenzo at home, the score is even, with each team winning two games and drawing one.
Boca Juniors
Boca Juniors is not in a good moment and with the purpose of changing the course will start a new era, under Jorge Almirón, who knows Argentine soccer very well and who, despite not having had good results in the last teams where he has been, has full confidence to lift the team in sports.
San Lorenzo
San Lorenzo is in a great moment and is in second place in the table, which shows the good work they have done to get out of the crisis they had in previous tournaments where things did not go so well. In front of their fans, they will try to get a new victory that will leave them one step away from the leadership, taking into account that River is four points behind them, so they will try to stay as runners-up to take advantage of any slip of their rivals.