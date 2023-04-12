Real Madrid vs Chelsea LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Fans
The fans are gradually arriving at the stadium, and an average attendance is expected for this Champions League quarter-final second leg match.
They are already at the stadium
Both teams are already at the stadium, some players enter the dressing room to get ready for warm-up, while other players are checking the field before entering the locker room.
Tune in here Real Madrid vs Chelsea in Champions League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Real Madrid vs Chelsea match in the Champions League.
What time is Real Madrid vs Chelsea match for Champions League?
This is the start time of the game Real Madrid vs Chelsea of April 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 14:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea live
The match will be broadcasted by TNT Sports.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in streaming, it will be shown on HBO Max.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Real Madrid vs Chelsea in streaming, it will be shown on HBO Max.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
This will be the 8th meeting between the two clubs, so they will want to start with all this commitment and get ahead, in addition to adding the three points, leaving the balance in favor of Chelsea with 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 win for Madrid.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been very unbalanced, with 2 wins for LAFC, 2 for Vancouver and 1 draw, leaving the scales very even.
Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea, 12 Apr, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, 6 Apr, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, 5 May, 2021, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27 Apr, 2021, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea, 30 Jul, 2016, International Champions Cup
Real Madrid 2-3 Chelsea, 12 Apr, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 1-3 Real Madrid, 6 Apr, 2022, UEFA Champions League
Chelsea 2-0 Real Madrid, 5 May, 2021, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea, 27 Apr, 2021, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea, 30 Jul, 2016, International Champions Cup
Third year
Real Madrid and Chelsea meet for the third consecutive year. In the last two years, the winner of the Champions League was the team that prevailed in the duel. The Londoners were a big problem for Real Madrid (1-3) until their defeat in last year's quarter-final first leg at Stamford Bridge.
Watch out for this Real Madrid player
France's striker, Karim Benzema 35 years old has performed well, the striker has played his seventeenth game in all competitions, 17 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 14 goals in LaLiga and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
England striker Raheem Sterling, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 17 games as a starter and 4 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the tournament and 2 assists in the Premier League with Chelsea, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
How is Real Madrid coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 6-0 against Real Valladolid, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal, 8 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid, Apr 5, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid, 2 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid, 19 Mar, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid 2-3 Villarreal, 8 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 0-4 Real Madrid, Apr 5, 2023, Copa del Rey
Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid, 2 Apr, 2023, Spanish Primera Division
Barcelona 2-1 Real Madrid, 19 Mar, 2023, Spanish First Division
Real Madrid 1-0 Liverpool, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Champions League
How are Chelsea coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several wins in the last matches, their best result was 1-3 against Leicester City, having a streak of 1 win, 2 draws and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Chelsea, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 4 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa, 1 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-2 Everton, 18 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea, 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0 Chelsea, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool, 4 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 0-2 Aston Villa, 1 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-2 Everton, 18 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Leicester City 1-3 Chelsea, 11 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League match. The match will take place at the Santiago Bernabeu at 13:00.