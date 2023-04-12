Milan vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Milan vs Napoli match of the Champions League quarterfinals first leg?
Argentina: 15:00
Bolivia: 15:00
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Difficult opponent
"A team of the highest level, the team that has scored the most goals in the Champions League and won the most games after Bayern. They have a lot of quality, but we started 0-0 and I expect two balanced games. We can expect something different from them, which could also be a new attitude in the defensive phase, and we have to know how to recognize that."
Napoli's probable line-up
Regrets Osimhen's injury
"We have won important games even without him (Osimhen). He is a very important player for us, but so far we have made our way to the Champions League, even when Victor was not playing. Instead of taking him to Milan and risking a deep injury, we did evaluations, thinking about the upcoming games, so we preferred to let him rest. The team is not a list of good and less good, it is a union of various components and above all a sum of quality that must coexist among those who take the field".
How are Napoli coming along?
Despite last week's loss to Milan, Napoli are still at the top of Serie A and are aiming for the title after almost 33 years. They are 16 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who have only nine games in hand.
To reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt in both of their matches. Of the six matches they played in the group stage, they won five and lost only once against Liverpool.
How do AC Milan fare?
AC Milan is the Italian club with the most Champions League titles in history and is aiming to finally reach the final of the continental competition once again.
The two rivals met recently. Milan thrashed Napoli away (4-0) to break their four-game winless streak. In Serie A, the team is fourth and is trying to stay in the G4 to secure a place in the 2023/24 Champions League. Last weekend, they drew 0-0 with Empoli at home.
The Rossoneri's record in the Champions League has been a bit different from that of their opponents. Milan won three games, lost two and drew one in the group stage. In the round of 16, they eliminated Tottenham after winning the first leg and drawing the second. The team has scored 12 goals so far in the competition.