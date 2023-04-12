Milan vs Napoli LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Champions League 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM3 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Milan vs Napoli live stream

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Milan vs Napoli live, as well as the latest information from the San Siro Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage. 
9:55 AM3 hours ago

Where and how to watch Milan vs Napoli online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on TNT Sports.

Milan vs Napoli can be tuned in from the live streams on HBO Max App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

9:50 AM3 hours ago

What time is the Milan vs Napoli match of the Champions League quarterfinals first leg?

This is the kick-off time for the Milan vs Napoli match on April 12, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 15:00

Bolivia: 15:00

Brazil: 15:00 hours

Chile: 15:00 hours

Colombia: 13:00 hours

Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.

Spain: 18:00 hours

United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 13:00 hours

Paraguay: 15:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 14:00 hours

Japan: 2:00 p.m.

India: 1 p.m. 

Nigeria: 1 p.m.

South Africa: 1 p.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours

9:45 AM3 hours ago

Difficult opponent

AC Milan's technical director, Stefano Pioli, stated that they expect a new face from Napoli compared to the last game they had, although he reminded that they are having a great season for a reason.

"A team of the highest level, the team that has scored the most goals in the Champions League and won the most games after Bayern. They have a lot of quality, but we started 0-0 and I expect two balanced games. We can expect something different from them, which could also be a new attitude in the defensive phase, and we have to know how to recognize that."

9:40 AM3 hours ago

Napoli's probable line-up

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Kim Min-Jae, Rrahmani and Mario Rui; Anguissa, Lobotka and Zielinski; Lozano, Raspadori and Kvaratskhelia.
9:35 AM4 hours ago

Regrets Osimhen's injury

Coach Luciano Spalletti regretted the loss of the African striker, but assured that he prefers not to risk him for this game in order to have him for the second leg.

"We have won important games even without him (Osimhen). He is a very important player for us, but so far we have made our way to the Champions League, even when Victor was not playing. Instead of taking him to Milan and risking a deep injury, we did evaluations, thinking about the upcoming games, so we preferred to let him rest. The team is not a list of good and less good, it is a union of various components and above all a sum of quality that must coexist among those who take the field".

9:30 AM4 hours ago

How are Napoli coming along?

Napoli is living a historic season and is counting the days to seal the Serie A title. In the Champions League, the Neapolitan team is also doing well and dreaming of bigger flights.

Despite last week's loss to Milan, Napoli are still at the top of Serie A and are aiming for the title after almost 33 years. They are 16 points clear of second-placed Napoli, who have only nine games in hand.

To reach the quarterfinals of the Champions League, Napoli beat Eintracht Frankfurt in both of their matches. Of the six matches they played in the group stage, they won five and lost only once against Liverpool.

9:25 AM4 hours ago

How do AC Milan fare?

AC Milan is the Italian club with the most Champions League titles in history and is aiming to finally reach the final of the continental competition once again.

The two rivals met recently. Milan thrashed Napoli away (4-0) to break their four-game winless streak. In Serie A, the team is fourth and is trying to stay in the G4 to secure a place in the 2023/24 Champions League. Last weekend, they drew 0-0 with Empoli at home.

The Rossoneri's record in the Champions League has been a bit different from that of their opponents. Milan won three games, lost two and drew one in the group stage. In the round of 16, they eliminated Tottenham after winning the first leg and drawing the second. The team has scored 12 goals so far in the competition.

9:20 AM4 hours ago

Duel history

The numbers against Napoli excite the Milan team, there are 160 matches in the history between the two teams, with 63 wins for the Rossoneri, 47 defeats and 50 draws. Despite the historical dominance, the six most recent matches show a balance, with three wins for each side.
9:15 AM4 hours ago

Duel between italians

AC Milan and Napoli meet in an Italian duel in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. The first meeting will take place at the San Siro. The two teams had a small preview of the match ten days ago in Serie A, where the Milanese side thrashed Napoli 4-0. This will be the first meeting of the two teams in official Uefa matches.
9:10 AM4 hours ago

Welcome

Hello fans! Stay tuned on each team's situations for the UEFA Champions League game between Milan and Napoli. Follow the details, lineups and news as it happens live here on VAVEL live.
VAVEL Logo