Atlas vs Philadelphia Union LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Concachampions Match

Tune in here Atlas vs Philadelphia Union in Concachampions
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Atlas vs Philadelphia Union match in the Concachampions.
What time is Atlas vs Philadelphia Union match for Concachampions?
This is the start time of the game Atlas vs Philadelphia Union of April 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 8:00 p.m. CDMX
Argentina: 22:00 hours
Chile: 22:00 hours
Colombia: 20:00 hours
Peru: 8:00 p.m.
USA: 10:00 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:00 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 22:00 hours
Paraguay: 21:00 hours
Spain: 04:00 hours
Where and how to watch Atlas vs Philadelphia Union live
The match will be broadcasted on Fox sports.
If you want to watch Atlas vs Philadelphia Union in streaming, it will be tuned to Fox sports premium.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Equipos participantes
Atlas FC (MEX), Club León (MEX), CF Pachuca (MEX), Tigres UANL (MEX), Los Ángeles FC (USA), Philadelphia Union (USA), Orlando City SC (USA), Austin FC (USA), Vancouver Whitecaps FC (CAN), LD Alajuelense (CRC), CD Olimpia (HON), Motagua FC (HON), Real España (HON), Tauro FC (PAN), Alianza FC (SLV), Violette AC (HAI)
Formato
Octavos de final: 7-9 de marzo (partidos de ida) y 14-16 de marzo (partido de vuelta)
Cuartos de final: 4-6 de abril (partido de ida) y 11-13 de abril (partidos de vuelta)
Semifinales: 25-27 de abril (partido de ida) y 2-4 de mayo (partidos de vuelta)
Finales: 31 de mayo (ida) y 4 de junio (vuelta)
How are Atlas doing?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Puebla, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Juarez 1-1 Atlas, 9 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlas, 4 Apr, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Atlas 3-3 Guadalajara, 1 Apr, 2023, Liga MX
Puebla 0-4 Atlas , 17 Mar, 2023, Liga MX
Atlas 4-0 Olimpia , 14 Mar, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
How is Philadelphia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Atlas, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia Union, 8 Apr, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, USA
Philadelphia Union 1-0 Atlas, 4 Apr, 2023, CONCACAF Champions League
Philadelphia Union 0-0 Sporting Kansas City, 1 Apr, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
Philadelphia Union 1-2 Orlando City SC, 25 Mar, 2023, USA Major League Soccer
CF Montréal 3-2 Philadelphia Union, 18 Mar, 2023, U.S. Major League Soccer, Major League Soccer USA
Watch out for this Atlas player
The 26 year old striker from Colombia, Julián Quiñones has had a good performance, the striker has played his fourteenth game in all competitions, 14 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 8 goals in Liga MX and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Philadelphia player
The 27 year old forward from Hungary, Dániel Gazdag has had a good performance, the attacker has played 5 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals in the tournament and 4 assists in the MLS with Philadelphia, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that attract the most attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls.
New format for 2024
Starting in 2024, the SCCL will be replaced by a 27-team CONCACAF Champions League. The Confederation-wide competition will include five rounds (round one, round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final) and will continue to be played in a direct elimination format. In addition, the Scotiabank Concacaf League will be replaced by three regional cup competitions: Copa de Ligas, Copa Centroamericana and Copa del Caribe, to be played in the fall of each year. These three new cups will qualify clubs for the new edition of the Champions League.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of Atlas vs Philadelphia Union, a Concachampions match. The match will take place at the Estadio Jalisco at 22:00.