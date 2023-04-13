Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch in UEFA Conference League

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina?
If you want to watch the match Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina live it can be followed on TV on Paramount +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina in UEFA Conference League?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 21 hours
United States (New York): 3 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player at Fiorentina
Arthur Cabral has 13 goals and one assist this season, six of them in the UEFA Conference League. The 24-year-old Brazilian striker scored in his last game in this competition, against Sivasspor on March 16.
Watch out for this player at Lech Poznan
Ishak is the top scorer in the Polish League with 11 goals and four assists. In addition, he has scored eight goals and provided four assists in the UEFA Conference League. The 30-year-old striker from Sweden last scored on April 2, scoring his team's equalizer.
How is Fiorentina coming along?
Fiorentina are coming from a 1-1 draw against Spezia and have now gone 12 consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was on February 12 against Juventus. In the Serie A standings they are ninth with 41 points, seven points behind the European places;
How is Lech Poznan coming along?
Lech Poznan have now gone seven games in a row without defeat, their last loss coming on February 26 at home to Slask. They are third in the Polish League with 47 points, currently in the qualification places for the UEFA Conference League, nine points behind Legia who is second and 15 points behind Rakow, who is the leader. This team eliminated Bodo in the round of 32 and Djurgarden in the round of 16 with a 5-0 win in the play-offs;
Background
Lech Poznan and Fiorentina have met twice in history, in the group stage of the UEFA Europa League in which the match played in Italy was won by Lech Poznan by 1-2, while the match held on Polish soil ended with 0-2 in favor of Fiorentina. Lech Poznan have played six times against Italian teams with a record of one win, three draws and two defeats. While Fiorentina have faced Polish teams six times with a record of four wins, one draw and one defeat.
Venue: The match will be played at the Poznan Municipal Stadium, which was inaugurated on August 23, 1980 and has a capacity of 43269 spectators.
Preview of the match
Lech Poznan and Fiorentina meet in the first leg of the UEFA Conference League quarter-finals
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Lech Poznan vs Fiorentina in UEFA Conference League.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.