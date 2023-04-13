Juventus x Sporting: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Juventus x Sporting match live?
What time isJuventus x Sporting match for Europa League?
Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +
Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Ecuador 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
USA 3 pm ET: ViX, VIX+, Paramount+
Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Mexico 2 pm: ESPN, Star+
Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +
Speak up, Reuben Amorim!
I already decided who is going to play, I like since I was a player that the players sleep knowing who is going to play. We have players with different characteristics, we are going to rotate, like with Pote lower or more advanced. At this stage it happened to be a lot of the midfielders.
They are all ready, Youssef is a young man who has just started in the first team. In the same way that his colleagues are ready, he is ready. We will see after the game. I believe a lot in him, the responsibility is mine, he has to free himself and play soccer, he has been very hardworking."
Probable lineup for Sporting
Sporting's situation
Speak up, Allegri!
It is not the module, it has to be compact, balanced, that thing is never lost. The match lasts 180 minutes, you have to try to win, as I have been saying since the away goal was taken away, you have to win? Chiesa? Let's see, it doesn't depend on the form. Nervousness? The team is not nervous, we are very serene. But we also have blood in our veins, not water. There can be reactions, but it justifies what happened with Inter. But in Italy there are so many things to review, the wrong things, the wrong words, the wrong behaviors are exalted. We are all sorry, the first to be sorry is Cuadrado . These are not nice things to see.
Vlahovic's playing time? He could do up to 90 minutes and is available tomorrow. Criticism? There was criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo , he made the first 5 without scoring. L "The striker is valued for that, he had improved a lot on a technical level. Vlahovic is 22 years old, it happens to everyone, it also happens to adults, in a season there are moments when things go less well. Dusan has to stay calm, stay balanced which is important and difficult. A path he must walk. Let's not forget that last year Rabiot someone didn't want to see him on the field, if I'm not wrong. Or am I wrong? I'm not very technical, but I have a good memory. Here opinions change like the wind in Livorno, from libeccio to mistral, Dusan has precise characteristics, very good, he is young but it is not that he is less strong now. Now he doesn't score, but I'm happy with what he's doing."
If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!