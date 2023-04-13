Juventus x Sporting: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Europa League
How and where to watch the Juventus x Sporting match live?

If you want to watch the game Juventus x Sporting live on TV, your options is: ViX

If you want to directly stream it: VIX+, Paramount+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time isJuventus x Sporting match for Europa League?

This is the start time of the game Juventus x Sporting of 11th April 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 4 pm: ESPN, Star +

Chile 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 2  pm: ESPN2, Star +

USA 3 pm ET: ViX, VIX+, Paramount+

Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Mexico 2 pm: ESPN, Star+

Paraguay 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 4 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 3 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Speak up, Reuben Amorim!

"We didn't have much time and it was such obvious things that the team realized where we went wrong. We were able to see where we went wrong. We have to be better. We took what we had to take and we've forgotten about it. In the same way that when the team beat Arsenal they were not euphoric.
I already decided who is going to play, I like since I was a player that the players sleep knowing who is going to play. We have players with different characteristics, we are going to rotate, like with Pote lower or more advanced. At this stage it happened to be a lot of the midfielders.

They are all ready, Youssef is a young man who has just started in the first team. In the same way that his colleagues are ready, he is ready. We will see after the game. I believe a lot in him, the responsibility is mine, he has to free himself and play soccer, he has been very hardworking."

Probable lineup for Sporting

Adán; St. Juste, Coates, Gonçalo Inácio; Ricardo Esgaio, Morita, Pedro Gonçalves, Matheus Reis; Francisco Trincão, Edwards, Nuno Santos.
Sporting's situation

Daniel Bragança, Héctor Bellerín and Paulinho will not be at Rúben Amorim's disposal. All are in the medical department. Ugarte will serve his suspension.
Speak up, Allegri!

"Sporting is a team that has seven wins and four draws in the last eleven. They are young and well organized, their coach brought back the title after 19 years. We have to be careful and create conditions to make the shift in Lisbon. We would be crazy to take it lightly, they are technical and well organized. They eliminated Arsenal, who are at the top of the Premier League. It's a completely different Sporting from last time and with more leg, in Europe we should never underestimate these situations. Sporting in 3-4-3? Let's see, I decide the formation. 

It is not the module, it has to be compact, balanced, that thing is never lost. The match lasts 180 minutes, you have to try to win, as I have been saying since the away goal was taken away, you have to win? Chiesa? Let's see, it doesn't depend on the form. Nervousness? The team is not nervous, we are very serene. But we also have blood in our veins, not water. There can be reactions, but it justifies what happened with Inter. But in Italy there are so many things to review, the wrong things, the wrong words, the wrong behaviors are exalted. We are all sorry, the first to be sorry is Cuadrado . These are not nice things to see. 

Vlahovic's playing time? He could do up to 90 minutes and is available tomorrow. Criticism? There was criticism of Cristiano Ronaldo , he made the first 5 without scoring. L "The striker is valued for that, he had improved a lot on a technical level. Vlahovic is 22 years old, it happens to everyone, it also happens to adults, in a season there are moments when things go less well. Dusan has to stay calm, stay balanced which is important and difficult. A path he must walk. Let's not forget that last year Rabiot someone didn't want to see him on the field, if I'm not wrong. Or am I wrong? I'm not very technical, but I have a good memory. Here opinions change like the wind in Livorno, from libeccio to mistral, Dusan has precise characteristics, very good, he is young but it is not that he is less strong now. Now he doesn't score, but I'm happy with what he's doing."

Probable lineup for Juventus

Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cuadrado, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Di Maria; Vlahovic.
Juventus' situation

Massimiliano Allegri has only two absentees for the game. Paul Pogba and Kaio Jorge, both injured.
The Lion's Campaign

Sporting comes into the competition after finishing the Champions League group stage in third, with seven points, three behind second-placed Eintracht Frankfurt, with whom they played in the last round and ended up losing 2-1. The Lions accumulated three defeats, one draw, and one win, generating a score of 38%. Later, they eliminated Midtjylland in the second round of the Europa League, drawing the first match 1-1 and then beating them 4-0 in Denmark. Then, a more complicated opponent: Arsenal, which after a 2-2 draw, the Greens went on to win the grand classification on penalties, 3-2, after another tie, this time 1-1.
Trajectory of the Old Lady

Juventus arrives at UEL after finishing third in the Champions League, having won only one game and lost the other five. In the second round of Europe's most important competition, the Old Lady faced Nantes, drawing 1-1 in the first leg and then confirming their place with a 3-0 victory. In the round of 16, the bianconeri team eliminated Freiburg, winning both matches, 1-0 and 2-0 respectively.
Eye on the game

Juventus x Sporting live this Thursday (13), at the Allianz Stadium at 3 pm ET, for the UEFA Europa League. The match is valid for the quarterfinals of the competition.
Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Europa League Match: Juventus x Sporting Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
