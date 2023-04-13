Gent vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham in Conference League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham match in the Conference League.
What time is K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham match for Conference League?
This is the start time of the game K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham of April 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 10:45 a.m. CDMX
Argentina: 12:45 p.m.
Chile: 12:45 a.m.
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Peru: 10:45 a.m.
USA: 12:45 p.m. ET
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m. ET
Uruguay: 12:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 11:45 a.m.
Spain: 5:45 p.m. ET
Where and how to K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham in streaming, it will be tuned by Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Gent player
The Nigerian striker, Gift Orban, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played his eighth game in all competitions, 8 as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 9 goals in the Belgian Professional League and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, besides that in this competition he has already scored 5 goals.
Watch out for this West Ham player
The England striker, Jarrod Bowen, 26 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 29 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the tournament and 3 assists in the Premier League with West Ham, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most attract attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, in addition to the fact that in the Conference he has 4 goals.
How are Gent coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 5-0 against RFC Seraing, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
KAA Gent 1-1 Union St.-Gilloise, 8 Apr, 2023, Belgian Professional League
RFC Seraing 0-5 KAA Gent, 1 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
KAA Gent 3-0 Eupen, 19 Mar, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Istanbul Basaksehir 1-4 KAA Gent, 15 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Zulte-Waregem 2-6 KAA Gent, Mar 12, 2023, Belgian Pro League
How are West Ham doing?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against AEK Larnaca, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Fulham 0-1 West Ham United, 8 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 1-5 Newcastle United, 5 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 1-0 Southampton, 2 Apr, 2023, English Premier League
West Ham United 4-0 AEK Larnaca, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
West Ham United 1-1 Aston Villa, 12 Mar, 2023, English Premier League
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the K.A.A. Gent vs West Ham, a Conference League match. The match will take place at the Ghelamco Arena, at 12:45 pm.