Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Conference League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar in Conference League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar match in the Conference League.
What time is Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar match for Conference League?
This is the start time of the game Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar of April 13th, in several countries:
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Mexico: 13:00 hours CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
USA: 15:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 20:00 hours
Where and how to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar live
The match will be broadcast on ESPN.
If you want to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar in streaming, it will be broadcast on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar in streaming, it will be broadcast on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Anderlecht player
The midfielder of Belgium, Yari Verschaeren, 21 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played his 27th game in all competitions, 25 as a starter and 2 as a substitute, managing to score 1 goal in the Belgian Professional League and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, besides that in this competition he has already scored 1 goal.
Watch out for this player from AZ Alkmaar
The striker of Holland, Dani de Wit 25 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 15 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 5 goals in the tournament and 0 assists in the Eredivisie with AZ Alkmaar, being crucial for the team, looking to help with the victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment that is currently happening, looking to help his club, being one of the players that most draw attention for his experience he has with the club and wants to respond to the calls, besides that in the Conference he has 3 goals.
How are Anderlecht coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-2 against Oud-Heverlee Leuven, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
Anderlecht 0-0 KVC Westerlo, 9 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Eupen 0-1 Anderlecht, 2 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0-2 Anderlecht, 19 Mar, 2023, Belgium Professional League
Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Anderlecht 2-0 Cercle Brugge KSV, 12 Mar, 2023, Belgian Professional League
Anderlecht 0-0 KVC Westerlo, 9 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Eupen 0-1 Anderlecht, 2 Apr, 2023, Belgium Pro League
Oud-Heverlee Leuven 0-2 Anderlecht, 19 Mar, 2023, Belgium Professional League
Villarreal 0-1 Anderlecht, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
Anderlecht 2-0 Cercle Brugge KSV, 12 Mar, 2023, Belgian Professional League
How are AZ Alkmaar coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 2-1 against Lazio, having a streak of 2 wins, 1 draw and 2 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this tournament and stay alive.
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Heerenveen, 1 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 FC Groningen, 11 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 0-1 Sparta Rotterdam, 8 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 1-1 Heerenveen, 1 Apr, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
FC Twente 2-1 AZ Alkmaar, 19 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
AZ Alkmaar 2-1 Lazio, 16 Mar, 2023, UEFA Europa Conference League
AZ Alkmaar 1-0 FC Groningen, 11 Mar, 2023, Dutch Eredivisie
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Conference League match Anderlecht vs AZ Alkmaar. The match will take place at the Ghelamco Arena, at 15:00.