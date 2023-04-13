Manchester United vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Manchester United vs Sevilla live, as well as the latest information from the Old Trafford Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Where and how to watch Manchester United vs Sevilla live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Manchester United vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Manchester United vs Sevilla Europa League quarter-final first leg?
This is the kick-off time for the Manchester United vs Sevilla match on April 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Bolivia: 15:00 hours
Brazil: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Ecuador: 1:00 p.m.
Spain: 18:00 hours
United States: 3:00 p.m. PT and 5:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 13:00 hours
Paraguay: 15:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 3:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:00 hours
Japan: 2:00 p.m.
India: 1 p.m.
Nigeria: 1 p.m.
South Africa: 1 p.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 13:00 hours
Quotes Sevilla
Jose Luis Mendilibar, the coach, spoke ahead of the game, in which the Spanish side will be looking to strike the first blow: "It's my first game in the Europa League and I'm looking forward to it with tremendous enthusiasm. It's not enough just to come here, but to get a good result. With the respect we have for our opponents, we want to win the game. They respect us because Sevilla is the biggest team in this tournament. We are two steps away from a possible final and what we have to think about is only tomorrow's match. To compete and win. "We have thought only about this match. We are recovering people. The injured are coming in with everyone. Being able to have people not playing here and playing on Sunday. We should only think about United. I see the group more and more committed to the cause of what we are asking of them. "We have to compete with our weapons against them, not just think about them. They have very good players, but historically Sevilla, even though they are not favorites, have known how to play this type of game. We must be in the opposing area and know how to play them. We must try to win here. Then we'll see how the match goes. Our idea must be the same as in LaLiga. We train to play in the opponent's area. "It doesn't change anything for us. Those who are going to play in defense will have to assess the striker who is their turn to score. It's no change for us. We've known about his injury since the weekend. But we haven't changed our approach. Whoever replaces him is going to be a great player. "If you get sent off, you've done something. What we can't do is give away red cards or yellow cards, like taking your shirt off. I don't understand these things. It seems that absolutely nothing happens. It was En-Nesyri's fourth yellow. The competition tells you where they are for all that nonsense too. If you get sent off it's because you've done something." "It seems that I've won in a raffle to be in this match. And if I'm here it's because the people who signed me liked me. I must have done something to be at Old Trafford". "The 22 players who have come here have the same chance to play".
How is Sevilla coming along?
Sevilla drew against Celta by two goals, the team will be looking to stay alive in this competition and make the first move in the first match.
How does Manchester United arrive?
Manchester United arrives to this match after beating Everton two goals to zero, the team will look for an important victory in this match.
The match will be played at Old Trafford Stadium.
Manchester United vs Sevilla will be played at the Old Trafford Stadium, located in Manchester, England. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Real Madrid vs Chelsea live, corresponding to the first leg quarter-final of the UEFA Europa League. The match will take place at Old Trafford Stadium at 15:00.