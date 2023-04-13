Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise live
In a few moments we will share live the starting eleven of Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise. As well as recent information of the BayArena. Do not lose detail of the game with the minute by minute in VAVEL
Player to watch from Union Saint-Gilloise: Teddy Teuma
The 29 year old French midfielder is having a really good season in the Pro League, right now he is their top scorer and top assister with 9 goals and 9 assists and he plays as a central midfielder!! Will he appear tomorrow against Leverkusen?
Player to watch from Bayer Leverkusen: Jeremie Frimpong
The 22-year-old Dutch right wing back is having a ridiculous season. Leverkusen plays with 3 center backs and two wing backs, he is one. Last season, when Gerardo Seoane was their coach, he did not score much because he played as a right-back, but with Xabi Alonso he plays as a wing back and has 8 goals and 6 assists, being the second most scorer and tied in assists with Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby. Will he appear tomorrow against Saint-Gilloise?
Last XI from Union Saint-Gilloise
Anthony Morris; Siebe Van Der Heyden, Christian Burgess, Ismael Kandouss; Loic Lapoussin, Teddy Teuma, Senne Lynen, Jean Thiery, Bart Nieuwkoop; Victor Okoh Boniface, Simon Adingra
Last XI from Bayer Leverkusen
Lukas Hradecky; Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba; Jeremie Frimpong, Robert Andrich, Exequiel Palacios, Piero Hincapie; Florian Wirtz; Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby
When and where to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise?
The game will be broadcast on STAR + If you want to watch the game live online, VAVEL México is your best option.
Some of the times for the match
Times for tomorrow's match
Colombia: 1:00 pm
Argentina:4:00 pm
Brazil: 4:00 pm
Chile: 2:00 pm
Ecuador: 1:00 pm
USA (ET): 3:00 pm
Spain: 8:00 pm
Mexico: 1:00 pm
Paraguay: 3:00 pm
Peru: 1:00 pm
Uruguay: 3:00 pm
Venezuela: 2:00 pm
Saint-Gilloise come from a tough draw!
Karel Geraerts's team is having a really good season; they are now in second place 2 points behind Genk. Last matchday they played 4th place Gent and drew 1-1, thanks to goals from Jean Thierry for Saint Gilloise and Hugo Cuypers for Gent. Can the Belgian team from the forest municipality beat tomorrow Leverkusen?
Leverkusen come from an important victory!
Xabi Alonso's team was in a bad spot before he got there, but he is playing really good football right now, and his team is in 6th place 5 points from Champions League spots. Last matchday they played Frankfurt and won comfortably 3-1 thanks to goals from Amine Adli, Moussa Diaby and Sardar Azmoun. Can Leverkusen win tomorrow the first leg to have an advantage in the second leg?
Where will the match be?
The BayArena, located in Leverkusen, Germany, will host this duel between two teams seeking to advance to the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League. This stadium has a capacity for 30,210 fans.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 UEFA Europa League match: Bayer Leverkusen vs Union Saint-Gilloise Live Updates!
My name is Santiago Suarez and I'll be your host for the game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here in VAVEL. The match is between Bayer Leverkusen and Union Saint-Gilloise corresponding to the first leg of the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League. The meeting will take place in BayArena. It will start at 1:00 pm