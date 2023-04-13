Feyenoord vs Roma LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Europa League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream.
In a few moments we will share with you the Feyenoord vs Roma live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Feyenoord Stadium, and stay tuned for the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Feyenoord vs Roma live online
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Manchester Feyenoord vs Roma can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Feyenoord vs Roma in the quarterfinals of the first leg of the Europa League?
This is the kick-off time for the Feyenoord vs Roma match on April 13, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:45 pm
Bolivia: 12:45 p.m.
Brazil: 12:45 pm
Chile: 11:45 am
Colombia: 10:45 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:45 a.m.
Spain: 3:45 p.m.
United States: 12:45 p.m. PT and 2:45 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:45 a.m.
Paraguay: 12:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 12:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 11:45 a.m.
Japan: 11:45 a.m.
India: 10:45 a.m.
Nigeria: 10:45 a.m.
South Africa: 10:45 a.m.
Australia: 10:45 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:45 a.m.
Statements Roma
José Mourinho spoke ahead of the match: "If so, it will be a good thing for Smalling and for Roma. For Smalling because he is happy, he has found a level and a regularity that he didn't have before. Great for Roma because he is a player who is performing fantastically. It's a perfect marriage, great for both of us. I am me and Smalling is Smalling. One thing has nothing to do with the other." "About tomorrow's game, I don't know. I really don't know. Feyenoord in the league are the strongest team, the numbers are very clear and objective. They will definitely be champions in a few weeks. When you are the strongest team, it means you obviously score more than everyone else. And they do." "I don't reason that way. I always try to use the team that can do better. The people on the bench are ready to play. The work we do is to have everyone available. Even during specific tactical work, the players know who will start and who won't."
How is Roma coming?
Roma beat Torino by the minimum in the last game, so they will go all out for an important victory.
How are Feyenoord coming?
Feyenoord beat Waaljwijk five goals to one, so they are in great spirits and will be looking for an important victory.
The match will be played at Feijenoord Stadium.
The Feyenoord vs Roma match will be played at the Feijenoord Stadium, located in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people.
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!
Welcome to the Feyenoord vs Roma live stream of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final first leg. The match will take place at Feijenoord Stadium, at 11:45 am.